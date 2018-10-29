Opinion writer

* Tim Craig, Avi Selk, Shawn Boburg, Andrew Ba Tran and Amy B. Wang report that the Jewish community in Pittsburgh knows exactly what’s going on:

At the end of a weekend that redefined concepts of anti-Semitism in the United States, a grieving Rabbi Jeffrey Myers directly linked Saturday’s massacre at his Tree of Life synagogue to the rhetoric of U.S. politicians. “It starts with speech,” Myers said to loud applause at a Sunday-evening vigil attended by two U.S. senators. “It has to start with you as our leaders. My words are not intended as political fodder. I address all equally. Stop the words of hate.” Two hours after the rabbi’s speech, President Trump absolved himself of responsibility and once again blamed others for the nation’s troubles.

And we all thought Trump would take the opportunity to reflect and pledge to do better.

* John Wagner reports that the final ad of the midterms from the Trump campaign has a curious omission:

President Trump’s campaign committee on Monday released a television ad meant to bolster the prospects of fellow Republicans in next week’s midterm elections. Notably absent from the 60-second spot is any mention of Trump. The $6 million buy focuses solely on the economy. Narrated by the mother of a young child, it features news footage of economic reports before and after Trump took office and seeks to make the case that an improving economy is benefiting her family. “The future we’re fighting for is not guaranteed,” the narrator says at the close of the ad as a message appears on the screen saying, “Things are getter better. We can’t go back.” The negative news reports highlighted from President Barack Obama’s tenure appear to come from early in his first term; the economy improved significantly as the recession ended. One clip, for instance, refers to a rising unemployment rate in January 2010. After that point, the rate dropped consistently for the remainder of Obama’s tenure. The ad — described by Trump’s campaign as his “closing sale to the American people” — makes no mention of immigration, an issue that Trump has been highlighting in rallies as he campaigns for members of Congress on the ballot, or of the recent Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, a key achievement for Trump.

If Trump ever finds about this, there’s going to be hell to pay.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Ted Cruz clinging to a 5-point lead over Beto O’Rourke.

* David Leonhardt and Ian Prasad Philbrick give a lengthy list of the ways Trump and his administration are corrupt.

* Ruth Marcus says that the shooter in Pittsburgh was attacking Jews not only for who they are but what they believe about our obligations to one another.

* Alan Zimmerman, the president of the only synagogue in Charlottesville, writes that after seeing Nazis march in his town chanting “Jews will not replace us!” he wasn’t at all surprised by the massacre in Pittsburgh.

* Adam Serwer argues that the Pittsburgh gunman took Donald Trump’s rhetoric seriously.

* Another suspicious package has turned up in CNN’s mail that looks similar to the bombs that were sent to people President Trump has attacked.

* Jill Lawrence looks back at how other presidents tried to unite the country after tragedy, and says it’s just not in Trump’s DNA, so we should stop waiting for him to do the right thing.

* Ari Berman explains how voter suppression could decide the midterm elections.

* Daniel Schultz makes a religious case to Christians that if they want to confront political violence, they can’t blame “both sides.”

* Jennifer Rubin says we need to stop pretending that politicians’ words don’t matter, and that it’s time to name and shame.

* Kurt Bardella looks at how Trump applies the same language to his political opponents and actual murderers.

* And Jonathan Bernstein says that whether or not Trump is responsible for this one shooting, what we know is that his party is feeding its members a regular diet of craziness, hatred, and conspiracy theories.