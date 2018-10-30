

President Trump with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in December 2017 at the White House. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) looks on. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Donald Trump is the ultimate troll president, finding ways to seize control of news cycles with provocative proposals guaranteed to generate both controversy and condemnation. His ludicrous suggestion that, by executive order, he could nullify the 14th Amendment and end birthright citizenship is a particularly vivid example: It certainly reflects his sincere and rancid views, but he is bringing it up a week before the midterm elections with the hope that the ensuing outrage will drive his base to the polls. His move to send more than 5,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is, likewise, nothing but a show put on for the benefit of the midterms, since the caravan of migrants the troops are supposed to deal with is about 1,000 miles from the United States and, by all accounts, have no intention of breaking any laws or rushing over the border. (They’re coming to request asylum, a perfectly legal process.)

There are reasons to pay attention to the president’s trolling, because it has political and, sometimes, policy effects. But a week away from the election, we should also pause to ask this question: If Republicans are successful and hold on to both houses of Congress, what will they do?

The answer may not immediately come to mind, since they haven’t been campaigning on a policy agenda. That’s because, as a general matter, Republicans don’t care all that much about policy. You may have noticed that with their full control of government over most of the last two years, they have passed exactly one major piece of legislation — to do the same thing they always want to do when they have the chance: cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations. Once that was done, the GOP legislative agenda was pretty much taken care of.

But that’s not to say there aren’t plenty of things they’ll try to do if they can hold on to Congress. Let’s go over some of them:

Health care: Despite their almost comically dishonest insistence that they have suddenly discovered a passion for protecting people with preexisting conditions, Republicans will continue their assault on the Affordable Care Act, including, yes, its protections for people with preexisting conditions. If the lawsuit filed by a group of Republican-controlled states is successful, one supported by the Trump administration and pretty much every Republican everywhere, the ACA will be nullified. Even if that doesn’t happen, the administration will continue its effort to sabotage the ACA in every way it can imagine, making health care less secure and more expensive. Republicans have already made clear that they will take another shot at repealing the ACA in Congress, and will probably attempt to cut Medicaid as well. (HuffPost’s Jeffrey Young has more.)

Taxes: Trump recently claimed he had a “plan” to cut middle class taxes very soon, which, of course, he didn’t. But Republicans in Congress do actually have a tax plan, which is to make permanent the individual tax breaks they passed last year. In other words: More tax cuts for the wealthy! Try to contain your shock.

The Russia investigation: This is one that will be accomplished as long as Republicans hold the Senate, which looks likely. Once the midterms are behind us, the president will probably fire either Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein — or more likely, both. He will then appoint someone of unquestioned loyalty to be the new attorney general, the Republican-controlled Senate will confirm the nominee, and that person will in turn fire special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and end the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign and any attendant crimes.

Oversight: There will be none, just as there is none now. Congressional Republicans have decided the Trump administration is characterized by such extraordinary integrity and high ethical standards, it is unnecessary to exercise any oversight whatsoever.

Immigration: This is another area where the status quo will persist. Namely: No legislation in Congress, but the administration mustering all its creativity to find new actions it can take to make the lives of immigrants (documented or otherwise) as miserable and filled with fear as possible.

Wall Street: Republicans have already rolled back some of the regulations passed after the financial collapse of 2008, and they might well return to chip away further at the Dodd-Frank financial regulation law so that banks will no longer have to suffer the cruel oppression of regulatory oversight. Meanwhile, Mick Mulvaney, the acting director, will continue to destroy the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from within, meaning that payday lenders, credit card companies, and all manner of scammers will know it is, once again, open season on consumers.

I could go on to detail the further decimation of the Environmental Protection Agency, the sell-off of public lands, the war on workers’ rights, the attack against transgender Americans — and much more. Much of it will take place through executive action, and the Republican-controlled Congress will only encourage and support it. If Democrats take back the House, at the very least, they will be able to conduct oversight (which can bring public pressure to bear), and use their majority to demand restraints on these actions when it’s time to approve budgets.

But if Republicans retain control, they will, no doubt, feel they miraculously avoided disaster and that this could be their last chance to run hog-wild. After all, who knows what will happen in 2020 — they could lose the White House and Congress. Better to fulfill every last fantasy of conservative governance while they can, no matter the consequences.

On the other hand, perhaps the Republican Party will suddenly become restrained, thoughtful, responsible and compassionate — both its members of Congress and its president. But I doubt it.