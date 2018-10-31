Opinion writer

* John Wagner and Felicia Sonmez report that President Trump isn’t backing down on birthright citizenship:

President Trump pushed forward with his vow to end birthright citizenship on Wednesday, even as it put him in open conflict with a key leader in his party. The president in tweets said he was willing to take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court over the constitutionality of an executive order that would deny children born in the United States to parents in the country illegally automatic citizenship under the 14th Amendment. He also used Twitter to harshly criticize House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), who a day earlier said that Trump could not carry out such an act.

Oh yeah, Paul Ryan, I remember that guy.

* Jeff Stein reports that the wealthy have at last been liberated from the burden of hiring accountants to help them dodge the estate tax:

A series of changes to federal law over two decades means that Americans need to be richer than ever to be hit by the estate tax, and therefore need fewer gimmicks than ever to avoid it, tax experts and attorneys say. That also means the government is bringing in less money from the rich when they die. Before last year’s GOP tax law, an individual could pass on up to $5.45 million without paying the estate tax, which would then take a cut of up to 40 percent from wealth above that threshold. The law doubled that minimum, exempting all estates worth less than $11.2 million. Couples filing jointly can now pass on more than $22.4 million before the tax sets in.

What a relief!

* Stephen Wolf offers a useful rundown the most important pro-democracy voter initiatives on the ballot next Tuesday.

* A Monmouth University poll shows Democratic challenger Tom Malinowski narrowly leading Rep. Leonard Lance in a New Jersey district that could be a bellwether for how the suburbs are trending.

* A new CNN poll shows Democrats leading by tiny margins in the Senate races in Arizona and Nevada.

* A new NBC poll shows Democrat Joe Donnelly up by a scant two points in the Indiana Senate race.

* A new University of Texas poll shows Beto O’Rourke trailing Ted Cruz by only 3.6 points.

* Protect Democracy secures the release of an important Watergate-era report that could serve as a roadmap for how Robert S. Mueller III’s findings might get released.

* Timothy O’Brien says Trump’s performance after the massacre in Pittsburgh shows he’s never going to drop the racism and hatemongering, so we should stop waiting for that to happen.

* Jamil Smith profiles Andrew Gillum as his race to become Florida’s next governor hits the home stretch.

* The Des Moines Register’s editorial board rips into Republicans for failing to rein in Rep. Steve King’s white nationalism.

* Jonathan Cohn has a terrific look at the epidemic of Republican dishonesty in races in Michigan.

* Sarah Jones looks back at all the times Trump criticized Barack Obama for supposedly doing the things in advance of a midterm election that Trump is now actually doing.

* Betsy Woodruff and Spencer Ackerman report that while white supremacist terror attacks mount, the Department of Homeland Security is spending its time worried about a bunch of asylum-seekers who are 1,000 miles away.

* Ian Millhiser rips into reporters for giving Trump’s birthright citizenship question the “both sides” treatment.

* And here’s Scott Lemieux, with the quote of the day:

The greatest act of incivility in American politics, as is well known, is to accurately describe a Republican’s publicly stated positions.

Republicans, naturally, are positively outraged now that Democrats are doing just that.