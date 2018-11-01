Opinion writer

* President Trump’s plan to send thousands of troops to the border to protect us from migrants who are hundreds of miles away continues apace. And today this happened:

Trump said Thursday he intends to take executive action next week to end the “abuse” of the U.S. asylum system, a plan that could include “massive tent cities” at the southern border aimed at holding migrants indefinitely and making it more difficult for them to remain in the country. But Trump offered few other details during remarks at the White House where he reiterated unsubstantiated claims he has made in recent weeks that a caravan of migrants from Central America, traveling north through Mexico by foot, represents an urgent national security threat. He painted the group, which includes many families with children, as dangerous and akin to an “invasion.” … Trump also suggested the U.S. military at the border could fire on members of the caravan if the migrants throw rocks at soldiers.

Trump is now fantasizing about erecting tent cities — should we call them “Trump Towns”? — and about ordering the military to shoot desperate and destitute migrants who are exercising their right to apply for asylum. Do any Republicans have a problem with that? — gs

* Jeff Stein reports that President Trump’s chief economic adviser isn’t leaving much ambiguity about where the administration stands on workers’ rights:

The White House’s top economic adviser said Thursday that he opposes the federal minimum wage, arguing that the decades-old law is a “terrible idea” that drives up costs for small businesses across the country. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said that he would oppose any attempt to work with Democrats in Congress to lift the federal minimum wage should the party take back the House or Senate in the 2018 midterm elections. Kudlow also said the White House will again try to cut Obamacare and substantially reduce federal spending, while sparing the big entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security.

While we’re at it, why can’t we get children working in factories again? Those shirtwaists aren’t going to make themselves.

* John Hudson, Souad Mekhennet, Carol Leonnig report that the Saudi crown prince tried to discredit Jamal Khashoggi to the American government before the Saudis acknowledged killing him:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a dangerous Islamist days after his disappearance in a phone call with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser John Bolton, according to people familiar with the discussion. In the call, which occurred before the kingdom publicly acknowledged killing Khashoggi, the crown prince urged Kushner and Bolton to preserve the U.S.-Saudi alliance and said the journalist was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group long opposed by Bolton and other senior Trump officials. The attempt to criticize Khashoggi in private stands in contrast to the Saudi government’s later public statements decrying the journalist’s death as a “terrible mistake” and a “terrible tragedy.”

I think as far as they’re concerned the terrible tragedy was that everyone got mad at them for this.

* Stuart Rothenberg predicts that Democrats to pick up 30-40 seats in the House.

* Grace Sparks reports on new polling showing incredible tight races for Senate in Tennessee and Florida and for Florida governor.

* Vanessa Williams reports on the black women who are working hard to get Stacey Abrams elected in Georgia.

* Ed Kilgore reports that the big money in California is going not to candidates but to a series of ballot initiatives.

* Shane Goldmacher looks at where Andrew Cuomo is going to go with his large ambition after he wins reelection next week.

* Asawin Suebsaeng reports that privately, Trump and his aides realize they’re going to get swamped on Tuesday.

* Josie Duffy Rice looks at what happens when Republican officials take their vote suppression efforts all the way to prosecuting people.

* John Harwood has an interesting conversation with Sen. Sherrod Brown that shows he could be a big threat to President Trump in 2020 if only he were interested in running.

* Mike Konczal and Nell Abernathy argue that Democrats must and can become the party of freedom.

* And Natasha Korecki has Michael Avenatti’s first (sort of) presidential campaign ad, which features a bunch of fed up voters wearing scarves. So, so many scarves.