Opinion writer

An unprecedented amount of money has been spent on this year’s midterm elections, which means ads, ads and more ads. Over the past month we’ve been examining these ads in a series of videos; you can watch previous installments here, here and here.

For our final video before Tuesday’s vote, we’re taking a look at the closing arguments candidates are making, the last thing they want voters to remember before the enter the voting booth. Enjoy! Or despair. To be honest, you’ll probably do both.