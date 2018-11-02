Opinion writer

* Jonathan O’Connell, Ann Marimow, and David Fahrenthold report that one of the many lawsuits the president is facing continues to progress:

A federal judge on Friday denied President Trump’s request to stay a lawsuit alleging he is in violation of the Constitution by doing business with foreign governments, a decision that paves the way for plaintiffs to seek information from his business as it relates to his D.C. hotel. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte in Greenbelt, Md., denied the Justice Department’s request that he pause the case in order to allow a higher court to intervene. And he sharply questioned the president’s position that his business does not improperly accept gifts or payments — called emoluments — as defined by the Constitution. By Trump’s analysis, Messitte wrote, the term emoluments is the subject of such “substantial grounds of disagreement” that payments his business received from foreign governments could not qualify. The judge did not agree: “The Court finds this a dubious proposition.”

There are a couple of suits out there that could expose Trump to some serious political danger, and this is one of them. The key word is “discovery.”

* Christopher Cadelago reports that the White House is preparing to be very, very Trumpian after the midterms:

President Donald Trump and his allies have crafted a face-saving plan if Democrats trounce their way to a House majority — tout Trump as the savior of Republicans in the Senate. In public and private, Trump and advisers are pointing to the president’s surge of campaigning on behalf of Republican Senate candidates — 19 rallies alone since Labor Day — as evidence that nobody else could have had a bigger impact in the states. The argument is classic Trump, who despite making the midterms a referendum on his own presidency, has a history of personalizing and then dwelling on his victories while distancing himself and diverting attention from his losses. Should Republicans pick up Senate seats, “that’s all they’ll talk about,” said Barry Bennett, a presidential adviser on Trump’s 2016 campaign. “That’s where the math is in our favor.” Even in the House, where Republicans are laboring to sustain their 23-seat majority, the White House is already dismissing any notion of a Democratic wave election on par with the Republican midterm pickups under former presidents Barack Obama or Bill Clinton.

So if the Democrats win the House with anything less than the 54-seat net Republicans got in 1994, Trump will say it was a victory. Genius!

* Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer uses a model incorporating the effects of negative partisanship to project a 46-seat pickup for Democrats in the House.

* A round of polls from Emerson College shows extremely close governor races in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

* Demetrios Pogkas and David Ingold have some extremely cool maps showing which issues are being discussed in television ads in which media markets.

* Lis Power and Gabby Miller report that over the past three months, the panels on Sunday shows have been incredibly skewed to the right, with conservatives outnumbering liberals on just under half the panels, and liberals outnumbering conservatives on fewer than one in ten.

* Andrew Sprung steps back and marvels at the magnitude of the progressive advance the ACA has wrought despite GOP sabotage, and reflects on how much could be saved if Democrats win the House.

* Ishaan Tharoor uses the F-word, noting that as the midterms approach, Trump’s rhetoric is growing increasingly fascistic.

* Rick Hasen explains how judges hearing lawsuits challenging GOP voter suppression measures are telling disenfranchised voters that, hey, sorry, it’s too late to do anything about it.

* Joshua Holland examines Washington state, where voters are poised to pass some of the toughest gun safety measures in the country.

* Micah Sifry looks at the grassroots mobilization pushing forward the blue wave.

* Stan Collender argues that sending troops to the border is a ridiculous waste of taxpayer funds.

* Jelani Cobb explores the tendrils of hate linking Charleston, Pittsburgh, and the White House.

* And Mehdi Hasan uncorks a rant for the ages on everything Trump has done in the last two years that might motivate you to vote.