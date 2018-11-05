Opinion writer

* Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Philip Rucker report that things are going to change in the administration after the midterms:

The Trump administration is bracing for a massive staff shake-up in the weeks following the midterm elections, as the fates of a number of Cabinet secretaries and top White House aides are increasingly uncertain heading into a potentially perilous time for President Trump. Some embattled officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, are expected to be fired or actively pushed out by Trump after months of bitter recriminations. Others, notably Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, may leave amid a mutual recognition that their relationship with the president has become too strained. And more still plan to take top roles on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign or seek lucrative jobs in the private sector after nearly two years in government. The expected midterm exodus would bring fresh uncertainty and churn to a White House already plagued by high turnover and internal chaos. Many in Trump’s orbit worry that the administration will face challenges filling the vacancies — especially if Democrats win the House majority and use their oversight powers to investigate the administration and issue subpoenas to top officials.

Well, it’s such a smooth-running machine that I’m sure everything will work out just fine.

* Jeff Zeleny reports that President Trump wasn’t pleased with the soft-focus ad his campaign put out about how great everything is supposedly going:

President Donald Trump was not pleased by the marquee closing TV ad his campaign unveiled last week featuring upbeat themes about the economy. “He hated it,” one Republican official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations the President had with allies. Instead, he insisted to aides that his closing argument for the midterm elections would be a hardline anti-immigration message to fire up his core supporters, two Republican officials familiar with the matter tell CNN. House Republican sources who had been frustrated with the President for a number of reasons this election year very much liked the ad touting the economy because it was a rare appeal to the very suburban female voter they are worried about losing big time — largely because of the President’s polarizing rhetoric.

What he actually hated, I’m sure, was that the original ad didn’t feature him. And also, not racist enough.

* Larry Sabato and Kyle Kondik offer the final Crystal Ball picks for tomorrow, predicting that Democrats net 34 House seats and 10 gubernatorial mansions.

* Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports on the racist robocalls that have emerged in Georgia targeting Stacey Abrams.

* Carolyn Fiddler breaks down the 16 state legislative chambers that could flip tomorrow.

* Andy Slavitt says you absolutely should base your vote in this election on fear. Not fear of immigrants, but rather fear over the Republican threat to your health care.

* Jonathan Cohn explains what’s at stake for Medicaid in tomorrow’s elections.

* Eugene Scott looks at how Trump has basically abandoned all African American outreach.

* Philip Klein reasonably suggests that if Democrats win 30-40 House seats and keep the Senate more or less where it is now, they should be considered the victors, and that if they lose a few Senate seats, that muddies the picture.

* Simon Rosenberg argues, interestingly, that high early voting among young and Latino voters actually reflects increasing sophisticated outreach by Democratic campaigns, which could help the party long term.

* Janet Reitman reports that American law enforcement let the problem of white nationalism fester for years, and now they don’t know what to do about it.

* Alice Hunt Friend explains all the reasons why deploying U.S. troops to the border is a terrible idea.

* Amanda Teuscher looks at the election day giant Planned Parenthood has become, and what impact it could have tomorrow and beyond.

* Nancy Scola reports that the biggest social media threat to this election isn’t coming from Russia but right here in America.

* David Dayen explains what the coming Republican assault on social programs is going to look like.

* Paul Kane and Derek Willis explain how Congress gave up its role as a co-equal branch of government to become a junior partner to the executive.

* At the American Prospect, I considered the GOP’s last-minute wave of voter suppression.

* And Margaret Sullivan says the media may not be screwing up quite as badly as they did in 2016, but things are only slightly better.