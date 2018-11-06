Opinion writer

* Elise Viebeck and Scott Clement report that what voters have on their minds suggests a win for Democrats:

Voters who will decide control of the U.S. House said President Trump and health care were two of the most important factors as they chose their candidates in the midterm election, according to preliminary results from a Washington Post-Schar School survey of battleground districts. More than four in 10 who cast early or absentee ballots or voted early Tuesday mentioned Trump or health care as the most important or second-most important factor for their vote, the preliminary results showed. The economy and immigration were close behind, receiving mention from over 3 in 10 voters in the results. Roughly 8 in 10 voters rated the economy positively, after months of job and wage growth, but even so, a small majority said they thought the country was headed in the wrong direction.

It’s almost as if they’re not tired of winning.

* Amy Gardner and Beth Reinhard report that things are not going smoothly as Americans try to vote:

Civil rights groups and election officials fielded thousands of reports of voting irregularities as voting began across the country Tuesday, with voters and advocates complaining of broken machines, rejected ballots and untrained poll workers improperly challenging Americans’ right to vote. A coalition of voting-rights organizations reported more than 10,000 calls by 11:30 a.m. — a higher call volume than in any recent midterm election — and referred many of them to state and local election officials, the groups said in a news conference in Washington. Together, the organizations have deployed about 6,500 lawyers and monitors across 30 states to protect ballot access — more than in any previous election. In Georgia, voters waited more than four hours to vote at an elementary school in suburban Atlanta, where some voting machines were not working at the start of the day. Reports of broken machines also surfaced in New York and Arizona. “This was voter suppression at its finest,” said Takeye Sneeze, 35, a truck driver who said she watched 100 voters leave Annistown Elementary School after discovering the voting machines weren’t working. Sneeze said she arrived at 7 a.m. to discover a long line already formed. Voting didn’t start until after 11 a.m.

If Stacey Abrams winds up being declared the victor in Georgia it will only be because she was favored by tens of thousands more voters than Brian Kemp, and that’s what it took to overcome his voter suppression.

* Eli Rosenberg reports that all across the country Republicans are using an old anti-Semitic trope by portraying their Jewish Democratic opponents holding fistfulls of cash.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham looks at how Democrats decided to stake the midterm elections on health care.

* Joan Walsh looks at the opportunity and challenge Democrats face in taking back state governments, which is an enormously important but under-covered story.

* Dan Froomkin points out that the media failed us this cycle by failing to focus sufficiently on the avalanche of lies about the GOP tax cut — not just from Trump, but from Congressional Republicans as well.

* Vann Newkirk looks at all the voter suppression in Georgia in the context of a broader effort to erode voting rights.

* John Harwood dissects the strategy that brought Beto O’Rourke to where he might defeat Ted Cruz.

* Tara Golshan says that even if O’Rourke loses, he may have helped transform Texas politics.

* Aaron Blake unpacks the falseness of the Republican pre-spin on the outcome of today’s election.

* Addy Baird reports that when the election is over, Nevada could have the first majority-female state legislature.

* And McKay Coppins says that no matter what happens today, Trump has seized complete control of the Republican Party.