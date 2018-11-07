Opinion writer

* Rosalind Helderman, Matt Zapotosky, and Carol Leonnig report that President Trump may soon get what he wants from Jeff Sessions’ departure:

The future of the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign was thrown into uncertainty Wednesday after President Trump ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a move that will result in a change in the probe’s supervision. Trump named as acting attorney general Matthew F. Whitaker, Session’s chief of staff, who as a legal commentator last year wrote that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III appeared to be taking his investigation too far. A Justice Department official said Wednesday that Whitaker would assume final decision-making authority over the special counsel probe instead of Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.

I promise you, Mueller has been preparing for this day. The question is exactly how.

* Philip Rucker and Josh Dawsey report that Trump’s press conference today was just as repellent and weird as you’d expect:

President Trump threatened Wednesday to retaliate with a “warlike posture” should the new Democratic House majority use its subpoena power to launch investigations into his administration, warning any probes would jeopardize prospects for bipartisan deals. During a lengthy and at times combative White House news conference, Trump … attacked CNN’s Jim Acosta, calling him “a rude, terrible person” and saying his network should be “ashamed” of him, and then snapped at Peter Alexander of NBC News and directed April Ryan of American Urban Radio to “sit down.” When Yamiche Alcindor of the PBS NewsHour asked the president whether by identifying as a “nationalist” he also was embracing the label “white nationalist,” he told her repeatedly, “That’s such a racist question.”

It’s almost as though he feels defensive about having mounted such a nakedly racist campaign over the last few weeks.

* Derek Watkins, K.K. Rebecca Lai, Larry Buchanan and Karen Yourish have a cool set of interactive maps showing how the blue wave played out across the country.

* Josh Chafetz looks at all the tools House Democrats now have at their disposal to hold the Trump administration accountable.

* David Bier argues that the House is now more pro-immigrant than in over a century, and lays out what House Democrats might pursue in the way of an immigration agenda.

* Philip Bump runs down the list of candidates Trump endorsed in this campaign and finds that exactly half of them won and half of them lost. No president in history ever had such an amazing record, it’s incredible, believe me.

* David Roberts looks at how big money from the fossil fuel industry crushed multiple clean energy proposals in the election.

* Jason Sattler explains how the midterm results show that the country is rejecting Trump and protecting democracy.

* Adam Serwer argues that America’s problem isn’t tribalism, it’s racism, and only one party is to blame.

* Jonathan Chait argues that the biggest reason Democrats won the House was Obamacare, which not long ago was a huge political liability for them.

* And Burgess Everett reports that we could have one more fight over a border wall during the lame duck session of Congress. Fun!

Related: