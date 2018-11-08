Opinion writer

* Robert Barnes reports that the Trump administration’s effort to deport Dreamers has hit another snag:

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that President Trump cannot immediately end the “dreamers act” that shields from deportation young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit makes it more likely that the Supreme Court will settle the question. The Trump administration already has asked the justices to move quickly to add it to the docket for this term. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was begun in 2012 by President Barack Obama, and has protected nearly 700,000 people brought to this country as children.

We shouldn’t forget that if Trump actually wanted to protect them as he claims, their status could have been resolved a long time ago.

* Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, and Josh Dawsey report that the new acting attorney general knows exactly what he’s there for:

Acting attorney general Matt Whitaker has no intention of recusing himself from overseeing the special-counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people close to him who added they do not believe he would approve any subpoena of President Trump as part of that investigation. Since stepping into his new role Wednesday, Whitaker has faced questions — principally from Democrats — about whether he should recuse himself from the Russia investigation, given that he has written opinion pieces about the investigation and is a friend and political ally of a witness. On Thursday, two people close to Whitaker said he has no intention of taking himself off the Russia case.

It would be kind of fun to imagine the paroxysm of rage Trump would fly into if he did recuse himself, as he certainly should. But he won’t.

* Julia Ainsley reports that the administration is about to unveil a draconian immigration plan, and thinks that Brett Kavanaugh will save it in the Supreme Court after the inevitable legal challenge.

* Max Fisher and Josh Keller look at other countries around the world to debunk the theory that we have so many mass shootings for some reason other than the fact that we have so many guns.

* Neal Katyal and George Conway, aka Mr. Kellyanne, argue that it’s unconstitutional for President Trump to fire Jeff Sessions and put Whitaker in charge of the Justice Department, including the Mueller investigation.

* Alice Miranda Ollstein and Rachel Roubein survey the state laws Republicans are hoping to use as vehicles for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

* Scott Bauer reports that now that Democrat Tony Evers beat Scott Walker in the race for Wisconsin governor, Republicans in the state legislature are considering passing legislation to restrict his powers.

* Simon Rosenberg looks closely at the Democratic performance on Tuesday among the core elements of their electoral coalition.

* Jennifer Rubin explains why its time for CNN’s Jim Acosta to sue the president.

* And Helaine Olen explains why it isn’t “harassment” for Democrats to demand Trump’s tax returns.