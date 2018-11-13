Opinion writer

* Felicia Sonmez and Josh Dawsey report that the smooth-running machine of the White House is still running smoothly:

The office of first lady Melania Trump is calling for the ouster of deputy national security adviser Mira R. Ricardel, amid reports of tensions between Ricardel and White House officials. “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement Tuesday. A National Security Council spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A senior White House official said Ricardel is expected to be fired, but she was still at her desk Tuesday afternoon.

Details are sketchy, but it’s awfully unusual to hear the office of the first lady — especially one as uninvolved in policy as this one — go after a national security aide.

* Mallory Simon and Sara Sidner report that some of President Trump’s biggest fans were happy about the election:

White supremacists are saying they were winners in last week’s midterm elections. They were already emboldened by the language used by President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration — words like “nationalist” and “invasion” that have hateful dual meanings — according to a review of sites frequented by white supremacists. And they saw Tuesday’s results as a victory for white America with what they believe will be progress toward a border wall, an end to DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, and birthright citizenship. Memes and commentary on the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer site bashed nonwhite candidates who did not win, as well as losses by Republicans not seen as Trump loyalists. “This changed history. It cleared away any of the remaining fog of confusion about what exactly we are dealing with in this country,” Daily Stormer founder and publisher Andrew Anglin wrote. “This is a race war. Period.”

It can’t be said often enough: You don’t have to believe Trump is a racist to acknowledge the inarguable truth that all the worst racists think he’s a racist.

* Devlin Barrett reports that according to the latest FBI statistics, hate crimes rose dramatically in 2017. What could possibly explain it?

* Jennifer Rubin says that the best way for any Republican to lose in 2020 is to hug Trump too closely.

* Kurt Bardella explains how House Democrats can avoid the mistakes Republicans made in the past.

* J.D. Scholten explains why he was almost able to beat Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), and why he fell short.

* Radley Balko explains in detail why the one motivating principle behind Jeff Sessions’s horrible record as attorney general was bigotry.

* Christopher Ingraham reports that in three states — Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina — Democrats won a majority of votes for the state house but Republicans won a majority of the seats.

* Robert Kuttner argues that the election showed that in today’s Democratic Party, progressive has become the new “moderate.”

* Glenn Kessler and Salvador Rizzo run down all the false claims in Trump’s latest round of tweeting. Many, many Pinocchios.

* John Harwood talks to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after an election in which Republicans declared war on her and she won.

* Monica Lewinsky considers from the standpoint of today whether she was a victim in 1998.

* Bill Scher says Democrats should forget about challenging Nancy Pelosi and take aim instead at Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), her No. 2.

* Bryce Covert says cities and states need to stop offering corporations huge incentives to relocate.