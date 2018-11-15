Opinion writer

* Sean Sullivan, Lori Rozsa, Beth Reinhard and Amy Gardner report that things are running as smoothly as you would expect in Florida:

The machine recount of three statewide races in Florida reached its deadline Thursday, with the too-close-to-call Senate race poised to head to a manual recount and Republicans looking to claim all-but-official victory in the governor’s contest. Palm Beach County’s election supervisor said less than an hour before the 3 p.m. deadline that they would not finish the machine recount in any of three statewide races still in question and would move on to the manual recount at 4 p.m. The county’s results from election night will be added to the recount results from other counties. A manual recount of ballots rejected by machines is expected to be ordered in the Senate race, in which Gov. Rick Scott (R) leads Sen. Bill Nelson (D) by fewer than 13,000 votes.

You know what would be nice? If they took this as a cue to finally figure out all the things they’re doing wrong down there and fix them. But who am I kidding.

* Carol E. Lee, Julia Ainsley and Courtney Kube report that the Trump administration is really showing its commitment to human rights:

The White House is looking for ways to remove an enemy of Turkish President Recep Erdogan from the U.S. in order to placate Turkey over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to two senior U.S. officials and two other people briefed on the requests. Trump administration officials last month asked federal law enforcement agencies to examine legal ways of removing exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen in an attempt to persuade Erdogan to ease pressure on the Saudi government, the four sources said. The effort includes directives to the Justice Department and FBI that officials reopen Turkey’s case for his extradition, as well as a request to the Homeland Security Department for information about his legal status, the four people said.

So to clarify, they’re considering sending Gulen to Turkey, where he would definitely be imprisoned and possibly tortured and killed, to get Turkey to stop being so upset about Saudi Arabia torturing and killing Jamal Khashoggi.

* David Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell trace Donald Trump Jr.’s journey from rebellious youth to family capo.

* Erica Werner and Damian Paletta report that congressional Republicans are begging President Trump not to force a government shutdown over funding for his border wall.

* Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Cartwright report that even Trump thinks Sean Hannity’s on-air questions to him are embarrassingly sycophantic.

* Rich Exner reports that though Republicans won just over 50 percent of the votes for the Statehouse in Ohio than Republicans, because of gerrymandering, Republicans wound up with 63 percent of the seats.

* Jared Bernstein writes an open letter to Democrats with some good advice on how to use their new House majority.

* Sheera Frenkel, Nicholas Confessore, Cecilia Kang, Matthew Rosenberg and Jack Nicas report on how Facebook tried to “fix” its misinformation problems with “an aggressive lobbying campaign to combat Facebook’s critics, shift public anger toward rival companies and ward off damaging regulation.”

* Suzy Khimm, Laura Strickler, Hannah Rappleye and Stephanie Gosk report that under Ben Carson, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is paying for people to live in squalid conditions.

* Perry Bacon Jr. and Geoffrey Skelley analyze the intersection of race, partisanship and national conditions that played out in governor’s races this year.

* Jeff Stein looks at Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s tax plan and finds that nearly all of its substantial benefits would go to the middle and working class. That’s nuts. We can’t do something like that.

* Kevin Miller reports that after the results were run through Maine’s ranked-choice voting system, Democrat Jared Golden unseated Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin.