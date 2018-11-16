

Robert S. Mueller III testifies on Capitol Hill in June 2012. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

* Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey report that President Trump has completed his amazing, terrific, premium quality, platinum-level answers to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s questions, and they’re better than any answers to a special counsel’s questions in history, believe me:

President Trump on Friday said he has answered a set of questions from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III “very easily,” and his lawyers are signaling that the president expects to turn over his written answers in the coming days. Trump stressed that he has been “busy” and it has taken some time to complete the answers, but he also expressed his concern about Mueller’s purpose in obtaining them. “You always have to be careful answering questions for people who probably have bad intentions,” he said of the team Mueller has assembled to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and any possible coordination with Trump’s campaign. “I haven’t submitted them. I just finished them.”

I love how he has to brag about how “very easily” he finished the questions, as if it were an algebra test that he wants us to know he totally aced.

* Deanna Paul and Tara Bahrampour report that the Supreme Court is going to decide whether the Census can add a question about citizenship:

The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments Friday over whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross can be compelled to testify in a case regarding the Trump administration’s addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 decennial census. The addition of the question, which opponents say is a political move that will make the census less accurate and more costly, has been challenged in six lawsuits around the country. In New York, a trial is underway in federal court over a multistate lawsuit attempting to block the question. In that case, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman made a preliminary finding that there was evidence the Trump administration acted in bad faith, moving forward the lawsuit, led by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, and allowing for Ross to be deposed.

Let’s not forget that the administration has been caught lying about this repeatedly, including under oath, and the whole effort was undertaken in complete and utter bad faith. That won’t stop the conservatives on the Supreme Court from giving it a rubber stamp, though.

* Ellen Knickmeyer reports that Trump said in passing today that Andrew Wheeler, the former coal lobbyist serving as acting administrator of the EPA, will be nominated for a permanent appointment to the job.

* Paul Farhi reports that a federal judge forced the Trump administration to give CNN’s Jim Acosta his White House press pass back.

* Mehdi Hasan gives a long list of reasons Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) shouldn’t lead Democrats in the Senate.

* John Stoehr explores the possibility of a Republican challenging Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination.

* Alexandra Petri explains that she supports women in power in the abstract, just not in the specific.

* Kurt Bardella explains what House Democrats will have to do in their new oversight role.

* Daniel Nichanian looks at the down-ballot successes Democrats had that may have escaped your notice.

* Michelle Goldberg says the time has come to regulate Facebook.

* Jamelle Bouie says that whoever the Democrats nominate to represent them in 2020, it probably won’t be a white man.

* Alec MacGillis tells the heartbreaking story of a progressive Democrat running for state representative in Ohio who couldn’t get any help from the Democratic Party or unions who seem to have given up on opposing Republicans in the state.