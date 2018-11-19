Opinion writer

* Mike DeBonis has the latest from the Democratic leadership fight:

Sixteen dissident Democrats said Monday that they will vote to deny Rep. Nancy Pelosi another stint as House speaker, a show of defiance that puts her opponents on the cusp of forcing a seismic leadership shake-up as their party prepares to take the majority. Their pledge to oppose Pelosi (Calif.) both in an internal caucus election Nov. 28 and a Jan. 3 floor vote, delivered in a letter sent to Democratic colleagues, comes as Pelosi has marshaled a legion of supporters on and off Capitol Hill to make her case. But her opponents said Monday they are convinced it is time to select a new leader.

One way or another, this is going to be close. But my money’s still on Pelosi.

* Eliana Johnson and Darren Samuelsohn report that the president is almost done with his own version of “If I Did It”:

President Donald Trump will give special counsel Robert Mueller written responses to a slate of questions as early as Tuesday. Trump’s lawyers set an informal Thanksgiving deadline for the president to finalize his responses on topics surrounding the Russian hacking of the 2016 election, and he’s almost ready to submit them, according to two sources familiar with the conversations. The president’s written answers — which carry the same legal burden for truthfulness as an in-person interview — are likely to be submitted as Trump settles into his Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trump is scheduled to depart Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. Trump over the past week has spent several hours with his legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow and Jane Raskin, finalizing his answers to questions from the special counsel focusing on his time before he was sworn in as president.

I’ll remind you that for months Trump has been saying he really wants to testify because he’s so amazingly, incredibly innocent. But I guess his lawyers, who knew that if he had to answer questions he was guaranteed to perjure himself, somehow convinced him not to.

* Felicia Sonmez reports that three Democratic senators, represented by Protect Democracy, have filed suit to block the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

* Steve Benen debunks Trump’s claim that there’s just no way he possibly could have thought Matthew Whitaker might act against the Mueller probe on his behalf.

* Margaret Sullivan says that as a first step, Mark Zuckerberg should step down from Facebook.

* Fred Hiatt says that we shouldn’t stop asking Saudi Arabia why their hit squad brought a bone saw to Istanbul if all they were intending to do was kidnap Jamal Khashoggi.

* Geoffrey Skelley and Julia Wolfe report that while Democrats lost two seats in the Senate, they outperformed the partisan lean in almost every state where there was a race.

* Ari Berman reports that when it comes to voting rights, America is becoming two countries, separate and unequal.

* James Downie highlights the quote from Trump’s interview with Fox News that most clearly illustrates his utter refusal to accept the reality of the elections — at least, in public.

* Jay Michaelson reports that Trump has nominated one Thomas Farr for a federal judgeship. Shockingly, it turns out Farr wrote a voter suppression law a court struck down for targeting African-Americans “with almost surgical precision.”

* Ben Terris profiles Rep. Elijah Cummings, poised to become the chief thorn in Donald Trump’s side.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that Trump learned nothing from the midterms and will never change his strategy.

* And Jonathan Chait dissects the logic of Trump’s critique of the media, which comes down to the fact that Trump is always right.