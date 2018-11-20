Opinion writer

* Felicia Sonmez and Colby Itkowitz report that Ivanka should be getting ready to testify:

The House Oversight Committee plans to investigate whether Ivanka Trump violated federal law by using a personal email account for government business, the panel’s incoming chairman, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), said Tuesday. In a statement, Cummings said the committee launched a bipartisan investigation last year into White House officials’ use of personal email accounts, but the White House did not provide the requested information. “We need those documents to ensure that Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and other officials are complying with federal records laws and there is a complete record of the activities of this Administration,” Cummings said.

My favorite part of this whole thing is that her story is that she was unaware of all the rules when first joined the administration. I mean, it’s not like the question of government employees using private email for government business ever came up in 2016, right?

* Robert O’Harrow Jr., Shawn Boburg, and Aaron Davis report that the acting attorney general has had an interesting source of income in recent years:

In the three years after he arrived in Washington in 2014, Matthew G. Whitaker received more than $1.2 million as the leader of a charity that reported having no other employees, some of the best pay of his career. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust described itself as a new watchdog nonprofit dedicated to exposing unethical conduct by public officials. For Whitaker, it became a lucrative steppingstone in a swift rise from a modest law practice in Iowa to the nation’s top law enforcement job. As FACT’s president, he regularly appeared on radio and television, often to skewer liberals. But FACT’s origins and the source of funding used to pay Whitaker — now the acting attorney general — remain obscured. An examination of state and federal records, and interviews with those involved, show that the group is part of a national network of nonprofits that often work in concert to amplify conservative messages.

This is what liberals call “wingnut welfare,” in which conservatives are paid huge sums to do strangely little. Under ordinary circumstances it’s perfectly fine, but it does raise doubts about whether Whitaker can ever be an objective enforcer of the law.

* Ken Sweet reports on what should be a scandal at the Department of Education:

One of the nation’s largest student loan servicing companies may have driven tens of thousands of borrowers struggling with their debts into higher-cost repayment plans. That’s the finding of a Department of Education audit of practices at Navient Corp., the nation’s third-largest student loan servicing company. The conclusions of the 2017 audit, which until now have been kept from the public and were obtained by The Associated Press, appear to support federal and state lawsuits that accuse Navient of boosting its profits by steering some borrowers into the high-cost plans without discussing options that would have been less costly in the long run. The education department has not shared the audit’s findings with the plaintiffs in the lawsuits. In fact, even while knowing of its conclusions, the department repeatedly argued that state and other federal authorities do not have jurisdiction over Navient’s business practices.

So to reiterate: It sure looks like Betsy DeVos’ department is covering up malfeasance on the part of a loan servicing company. Guess we have to add that to the list of things the Democratic House needs to investigate.

* Catherine Rampell reports from Arkansas on the cruelty of Medicaid work requirements, and how they can actually lead to people losing both their jobs and their health coverage.

* David Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, and Anu Narayanswamy report that Republican campaigns spent $4.2 million at Trump properties this campaign season, just putting money right in the president’s pocket.

* Ryan Grim has a good, nuanced look at how Nancy Pelosi got where she is, and how she saved the Affordable Care Act.

* Jill Lawrence explains why none of the other Democratic policy priorities can be safeguarded if they don’t work first to protect voting rights.

* Stephanie Kelton explains why Republicans are going to create a fiscal version of the “caravan!” scare, and how Democrats can avoid falling into the trap.

* Bill Scher argues that if Beto O’Rourke runs for president, he may turn out to be not as exciting as he was in his Senate run.

* Adele Stan explains why Stacey Abrams is going to help Democrats win future elections, whatever she does.

* Adam Serwer says what happened in Georgia shows that an election can be legal but still not be legitimate.

* David Roberts says we know how to make clean energy cheap, because we did it with solar panels, which have declined in price by 99 percent in recent years.

* And in the latest news from Mississippi, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith posted a picture to social media of her posing in a Confederate soldier’s cap at a museum devoted to Jefferson Davis, who led the effort to maintain slavery. “Mississippi history at its best!” she said.