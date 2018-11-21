Opinion writer

* Felicia Sonmez reports that the ranks of those not disgusted by the president keep growing thinner:

Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an extraordinary statement in response to President Trump’s criticism of federal judges, one day after the president blamed an “Obama judge” for ruling against his administration’s ban on asylum for those who cross the border illegally. “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in a statement released the day before Thanksgiving. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.” “That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for,” the statement concluded. On Tuesday, Trump had told reporters outside the White House that he would file a “major complaint” against the federal judge who temporarily blocked his administration from denying asylum to migrants who illegally cross the southern border.

That’s my favorite part of this whole thing. Who’s he going to file his “major complaint” with? How does he think any of this works?

* Rosalind Helderman reports that Robert Mueller continues to not mess around:

Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III asked a federal judge Wednesday to order George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser to President Trump, to start serving time in prison on Monday as scheduled. Papadopoulos’s lawyers had asked U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss to allow Papadopoulos to delay his two-week prison sentence while an constitutional challenge to Mueller’s appointment filed in a separate case in Washington is resolved. But Mueller’s team responded that Papadopoulos waived his rights to appeal when he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and that he had failed to file his request in a timely fashion.

This is a reminder that four of the president’s former aides have pled guilty to, or been convicted of, crimes. So far.

* Rory Cooper says that if we really want to “drain the swamp,” we should build a dorm on Capitol Hill for members of Congress to live in.

* Jason Rezaian says Trump is increasingly reminding him of a Middle Eastern despot of the kind that kept him imprisoned in Iran.

* Lisa Friedman reports that EPA chief and former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler has an agenda every bit as pro-pollution as his predecessor Scott Pruitt, but he’s going about it in a quieter, smarter way.

* Betsy Woodruff and Spencer Ackerman report that the House Intelligence Committee under its soon-to-be chair Adam Schiff is looking to hire experts in money laundering and forensic accounting. That’s ominous news for Donald Trump.

* Jerry Zremski reports on how Nancy Pelosi won over Rep. Brian Higgins to her bid to become speaker, just days after Huggins signed a letter saying he’d oppose her.

* Michael Kranish reports that when Matthew Whitaker was a U.S. attorney, he pursued harsher sentences for drug offenders than almost any federal prosecutor in the country.

* Jared Bernstein assesses whether the economy will slow next year, as many economists believe, and predicts that Trump could react in dangerous ways.

* David Dayen has an interesting report on how Congressional progressives are jockeying to build a power base inside the incoming Democratic majority.

* Daniel Dale talks to Mehdi Hasan about Trump’s incessant lying and why we must continue to treat this as an important story.

* Perry Bacon Jr. argues that both the anti-Pelosi and pro-Pelosi forces may be overstating her significance.

* Marshall Allan reports on how insurance companies are monitoring customers’ sleep habits and using the results as an excuse to deny them benefits. Seriously.

* And Steve Benen documents Trump’s odd pattern of thanking foreign countries like Saudi Arabia and Putin’s Russia for things we shouldn’t be thankful for.