Opinion writer

* Taylor Telford has bad news for auto workers in Ohio and Michigan:

Amid global restructuring, General Motors announced Monday it would reduce its North American production and salaried and executive workforce. The Detroit-based automaker said it would not be allocating any production to Oshawa Assembly in Ontario, Lordstown Assembly in Ohio and Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Michigan after December 2019. It will also stop allocating production at propulsion plants in White Marsh, Md., and Warren, Mich., after December 2019. The company will also be discontinuing production of low-selling models made at those plants throughout 2019, including the Chevrolet Impala, Cruze and Volt, the Cadillac CT6 and the Buick LaCrosse. These changes are part of GM’s efforts to focus its resources on self-driving and electric vehicles, as well as more efficient trucks, crossovers and SUVs, the company said in a statement. The company also said it will cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce, laying off 25 percent of its executives to “streamline decision-making.” GM also said it will close two plants outside North America by the end of 2019, but those locations have yet to be announced.

It could mean the loss of as many as 14,000 jobs in North America. I’m sure President Trump will soon allege that it’s Barack Obama’s fault.

* Robert Costa reports that the leader of the rebellion against Nancy Pelosi seems to be suing for peace:

A high-profile critic of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi signaled on Monday that he is seeking to hold negotiations with her about changes to her leadership team, a development that makes her ascendancy to the speakership likelier as her opponents continue to struggle to recruit a challenger. The decision by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) to shift his attention from Pelosi — by far the front-runner for the speakership and currently running unopposed — to potential discussions over the lower-ranking positions of House majority leader and House majority whip underscored Pelosi’s strength and the desire of her critics to reshuffle the leadership even if she holds the gavel. Moulton, who served four tours of duty in Iraq as a Marine, is an informal leader of a group of centrist Democrats that has been organizing against Pelosi (D-Calif.) and pushing for new leadership across the party’s ranks in the House. Pelosi, however, has given no indication that she is open to talks with Moulton about a deal for the support of moderate critics or that she would ever waver in her support for her longtime deputies, Reps. Steny H. Hoyer (Md.) and James E. Clyburn (S.C.), who are in line to hold the No. 2 and No. 3 posts in the House next year.

Is Pelosi going to respond like Michael Corleone? We’ll see.

* Sadie Gurman and Kristina Peterson report that Democrats are threatening to hold up any stopgap spending bill unless it includes a provision protecting the Mueller investigation from interference.

* Tara Palmeri reports that in 2017, Jared Kushner told the State and Defense departments to inflate the figure of arms sales we would be making to Saudi Arabia, turning $15 billion of actual purchases into $110 billion of mostly imaginary purchases.

* Jane Timm reports that according to the latest numbers, Democrats won the 2018 House elections by the largest margin in history, beating the previous record in 1974 just after Watergate. They won the popular vote by 8.8 million votes and 8 percentage points.

* Christine Emba asks whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can hold on to the authenticity that is serving her so well.

* Gabriel Debenedetti goes deep into Bernie Sanders’ thinking on his potential 2020 presidential campaign.

* Rachael Bade looks at how Congress is going to have to adapt to all its new women members.

* Devan Cole reports that when she finally conceded defeat, Rep. Mia Love blasted President Trump, saying his behavior toward her “gave me a clear vision of his world as it is. No real relationships, just convenient transactions.”

* Sahil Kapur reports that Democratic strategists are taking a lesson from their success in this year’s election: Don’t let Trump control the agenda.

* At the American Prospect, I explained why it’s not a good idea to mess with Nancy Pelosi.

* And Natasha Korecki and Laura Nahmias report that Kirsten Gillibrand continues to be criticized by Democratic donors who blame her for Al Franken’s downfall, and not, say, Franken himself, who was the guy grabbing women’s butts and not the person who said grabbing women’s butts is unacceptable. Go figure, another woman blamed for a man’s misbehavior.