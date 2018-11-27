Opinion writer

* With President Trump, the buck stops anywhere else but here:

President Trump placed responsibility for recent stock market declines and this week’s General Motors plant closures and layoffs on the Federal Reserve during an interview Tuesday, shirking any personal responsibility for cracks in the economy and declaring that he is “not even a little bit happy” with his hand-selected central bank chairman. In a wide-ranging and sometimes discordant 20-minute interview with The Washington Post, Trump complained at length about Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. “Jay” Powell, whom he nominated earlier this year. He argued that rising interest rates and other Fed policies were damaging the economy — as evidenced by GM’s announcement this week that it was laying off 15 percent of its workforce — though he insisted that he is not worried about a recession. … Trump also dismissed the federal government’s landmark report released last week finding that damages from global warming are intensifying around the country. The president said that “I don’t see” climate change as man-made and that he does not believe the scientific consensus. “One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we’re not necessarily such believers,” Trump said. “You look at our air and our water, and it’s right now at a record clean.” The president added of climate change, “As to whether or not it’s man-made and whether or not the effects that you’re talking about are there, I don’t see it.”

Oh. Well, if Trump doesn’t see the effects of climate change, then the overwhelming majority of scientists internationally and more than a dozen federal agencies in his own administration obviously can’t be right about them, can they? — gs

* Nicole Gaudiano reports on one of the first targets of the new Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee:

A blocked number in Donald Trump Jr.’s phone records may be among the first targets for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee in January as they investigate possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Rep. Adam Schiff, who is poised to lead the committee when Democrats take over the House majority, told USA TODAY his committee will have to prioritize the most important witnesses and records that Republicans blocked them from pursuing. The “clearest example” of that obstruction, he said, is phone records that would show whether the blocked phone number – logged as Trump Jr. arranged a meeting in 2016 with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower – belonged to presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump’s son arranged the meeting in June 2016 after being promised “dirt” on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. At first, Trump Jr. said he never told his father of the meeting, then he told Senate investigators he couldn’t recall whom he spoke with that night. Schiff said the committee, under GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ leadership, refused to seek records that would unmask the blocked call, leaving a major question unanswered.

If it’s innocent, then it’s innocent. But if the call was to Trump, it would add new dimension to his lies about Russia and his personal involvement in collusion. We just need to find out.

* John Wagner reports on the next big judiciary battle:

Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams, two black candidates who fell short in high-profile gubernatorial races this month, spoke out Tuesday against President Trump’s nominee for a North Carolina judgeship who previously worked to defend state laws ruled to have been discriminatory against African Americans. The involvement of Gillum and Abrams — who ran in Florida and Georgia, respectively — underscored the national fight over the nomination of Thomas Farr to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The Senate could vote on Farr’s nomination as early as this week, if Republicans are able to round up enough votes in a chamber where all 49 Democrats have announced their opposition and civil rights groups are opposing Trump’s pick. […] Farr also helped defend a 2013 voter ID law that was considered one of the strictest in the nation. In addition to requiring residents to show identification before they could cast a ballot, the law also eliminated same-day voter registration, got rid of seven days of early voting and ended out-of-precinct voting. A federal court ruled in 2016 that the primary purpose of North Carolina’s law wasn’t to stop voter fraud but rather to disenfranchise minority voters. The judges wrote that the law targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision,” in part because the only acceptable forms of voter identification were ones disproportionately used by white people.

Sounds like Trump’s kind of guy, doesn’t he?

* James Hohmann explains why what’s good for General Motors may no longer be what’s good for America.

* James Downie explains why politicians need to step up to the climate emergency we’re facing.

* Michelle Goldberg says that while some support for Trump is ideological, some is just because the supporters are bad people.

* Jason Sattler argues that Democrats need to begin the impeachment process as soon as they take over the House.

* Kristine Phillips looks at what it takes to correct President Trump’s falsehoods to his face in real time.

* Michael Grynbaum reports on the coming of “Fox Nation,” a pay streaming service for Fox News fans who just need more Fox every day. Seriously, it’s a thing.

* Ed Kilgore explains why we need a national campaign for voting rights.

* Tierney Sneed reports that according to experts, Robert Mueller wouldn’t accuse Paul Manafort of lying unless he had firm proof.

* Tim Murphy reports on how the Culinary Workers Union has mastered the art of political organizing to keep Nevada blue, and asks whether their lessons can be applied to the rest of the country.

* And Erik Wemple examines the revelation that “Fox & Friends” gave then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt interview questions in advance. I’m sure he was the only administration official they ever did that for.