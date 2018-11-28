Opinion writer

* Caitlin Oprysko and Marianne Levine report that Republicans are determined to let President Trump fire Robert Mueller if that’s what he wants to do:

Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan push to vote on legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday. After Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) sought to bring the bill to the floor, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) objected to the request and argued the bill was unconstitutional. Lee said the “prosecutorial authority of the United States belongs to the Department of Justice” and warned that the bill did not respect the separation of powers and would create a “de facto fourth branch of government.” His remarks echo those of Senate GOP leaders, who have consistently rebuffed calls to consider the measure. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the bill was “a solution in search of a problem.”

Yes, what could possibly give anyone the impression that the president might improperly interfere with the investigation?

* John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, and Mike DeBonis have the latest from the Democratic caucus elections:

House Democrats, poised to take control of the chamber next year, met behind closed doors on Wednesday to nominate a speaker and choose other members of their leadership team. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) won her unopposed bid to be leader of the Democratic caucus. But her bid to become speaker again faces opposition. The full House, including Republican members, will choose a speaker on Jan. 3. If Democrats win two uncalled races where their candidates are leading, they will have won 235 seats, meaning Pelosi can weather as many as 17 defections. […] Pelosi won the votes of 203 of the 238 Democrats who voted, according to a leadership aide. Thirty-two members voted no, while three submitted blank ballots. One member, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), was absent; he was hospitalized Monday with a bacterial infection.

Some of those 32 who voted no will say they made their point and vote for her on the floor. But we don’t yet know how many.

* Julie K. Brown tells the remarkable story of how as a prosecutor in Florida, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alexander Acosta gave a serial sex abuser of underage girls — and friend to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — the deal of a lifetime.

* Shannon Pettypiece and Jennifer Jacobs report that Trump is so happy with Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker that he’s in no hurry to appoint a permanent replacement.

* Dan Friedman reports that figures in the Russia scandal aren’t just lying to the public and to prosecutors, they’re also lying to each other.

* Jeffrey Young and Jonathan Cohn talk to people who were involved in the creation of the Affordable Care Act to get inside what makes Pelosi such an effective legislative leader.

* Bill McKibben offers a harrowing account of how climate change is making large swaths of the earth uninhabitable.

* Julian Zelizer offers a historical perspective on how it is our system of government that poses an obstacle to doing anything about climate change, and most other big problems we face.

* Henry Farrell talks to political scientist Suzanne Mettler about why Americans stubbornly refuse to believe government is doing anything for them even when the evidence is right before their eyes.

* Randall Eliason argues that Paul Manafort will make a great contribution to Robert Mueller’s case on the Russia scandal even if he stops cooperating.

* Rick Hasen explains why Stacey Abrams’ lawsuit challenging the Georgia voting system could be so beneficial to the state’s voters, and to democracy.

* And Jamil Smith says that Americans, especially the police, can’t imagine that a “good guy with a gun” could be anything but white.