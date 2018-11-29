

(Michael Dwyer/AP)

It used to be that to see what kind of maneuvers potential presidential candidates were undertaking at this early stage of the process, all we had to go on was whether they turned up in Iowa to speak of their deep affection for ethanol. But with more sophisticated campaigning tools comes a better understanding of how the candidates themselves view the challenge before them.

Joshua Green reports on the latest advertising from Democrats:

Democrats built a midterm electoral wave by centering their message around health care. But since the Nov. 6 election, many Democratic ads have shifted focus from protecting health insurance to protecting special counsel Robert Mueller. In the past several weeks, prominent Democrats have run thousands of Facebook ads urging viewers to sign petitions in support of Mueller, who may be vulnerable to political interference by the Trump administration after the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. They include Senators Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Cory Booker of New Jersey and billionaire activist Tom Steyer, along with a super PAC tied to former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

All those people are of course possible presidential candidates, and what they’re doing could be called pandering, or being sensitive to voters’ concerns. But you can bet they’re constantly watching how many clicks and likes each of their ads gets, so if they’re all focusing on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III right now, that’s a good indicator it’s what Democratic voters want to hear.

We can’t extrapolate from a brief snapshot what their strategies will be over the course of the next year-and-a-half, but it shows how technology allows them to focus on what primary voters want, which, in turn, discourages them from worrying too much about the general election. For both candidates and voters, “electability” as a primary concern may be essentially dead. And good riddance.

As I’ve argued before, to say you think a candidate is electable is to say that whatever you might think of her, you suspect other people will like her. While that may sound like a reasonable part of any primary voter’s judgment, the truth is that generally speaking we’re terrible at making that prediction. Candidates who look good on paper — your John Kerry, your Mitt Romney — are often marked as electable but turn out to be uninspiring, while candidates who excite their party’s base, like Barack Obama or Donald Trump, tend to be viewed as less electable but wind up being more successful.

So what is a 2020 Democratic primary voter who no longer cares about electability looking for? These days, Democrats despise President Trump with such a white-hot passion that they may be unable to see much else when choosing from among the 40 or 50 people who will run in 2020. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll gravitate toward the person who’s the angriest or the loudest, but it does mean that the vision of each candidate’s potential match-up with Trump, and their reaction (both logical and emotional) to the critique of Trump the candidates offer, will be foremost in their minds.

And because the data available to the candidates is more granular than ever, they’re likely to mirror the voters’ beliefs and emotions back at them. If a campaign runs one ad about health care and another about the Russia scandal and finds that the latter performed better, then that’s what they’ll probably spend more time talking about. The result could be a cycle in which voters gravitate toward anti-Trump messaging and candidates give them more of it, which encourages them to feed their anger at Trump, and around it goes.

But is there anything wrong with that? He is the president, after all. The 2020 election will inevitably be mostly about him. Ironically, the Democrats could spend more time talking about Trump in the primaries when they’re running against each other than in the general election when they’re running against him. The 2018 election showed them the value of keeping the focus on their own issues (such as health care) in a general election and avoiding getting distracted by whatever crazy thing the president does on a given day or the issues (such as the phantom threat of a few thousand desperate people seeking asylum) he wants everyone to talk about.

But the general election of 2020 is a year-and-a-half away. In the meantime, all those Democrats will be telling their base what the base wants to hear.