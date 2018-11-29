Opinion writer

* Amy Goldstein reports on the latest attempt by the Trump administration to sabotage the Affordable Care Act:

The Trump administration is urging states to tear down pillars of the Affordable Care Act, demolishing a basic rule that federal insurance subsidies can be used only for people buying health plans in marketplaces created under the law. According to advice issued Thursday by federal health officials, states would be free to redefine the use of those subsidies, which began in 2014. They represent the first help the government ever has offered middle-class consumers to afford monthly premiums for private insurance. States could allow the subsidies to be used for health plans the administration has been promoting outside the ACA marketplaces that are less expensive because they provide skimpier benefits and fewer consumer protections. In an even more dramatic change, states could let residents with employer-based coverage set up accounts in which they mingle the federal subsidies with health-care funds from their job or personal tax-deferred savings funds to use for premiums or other medical expenses.

It’s almost like they want Democrats to pass single payer the next time they have the chance.

* In better news, Jeff Stein reports that Democrats beat back another attack on the safety net:

Lawmakers have struck a final farm bill deal that scraps a plan — backed by House Republicans and President Trump — that would have added new work requirements on food stamp beneficiaries, according to a key GOP Senator. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas), chair of the Senate agriculture committee, confirmed Thursday that the farm bill deal does not include House GOP plans to add new work requirements for older food stamp recipients and for parents of children age 6 and older. The Senate and House had been at an impasse for months over the $400 billion farm bill, which allocates federal funds for farm subsidies, food stamps and conservation efforts. A bipartisan Senate version of the bill did not include the work requirements, which were opposed by the chamber’s Democrats.

Work requirements are nothing more than an effort to force people to navigate a bureaucratic maze or get their benefits taken away. It’s a way of punishing people for being poor or losing a job.

* Erica Werner and Seung Min Kim report that Democrats are standing their ground in budget negotiations against funding for Trump’s border wall.

* Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis report on the status of Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to garner enough support to become speaker of the House.

* Sean Burns explains why switching to renewable energy will help America’s economy, not hurt it as Republicans would have you believe.

* Manuel Roig-Franzia explains how Paul Manafort and Roger Stone helped create the “swamp” Donald Trump pretends he wants to drain.

* Will Wilkinson goes big in arguing that the swamp is much larger than just Trump, and that the job ahead for House Democrats is to drain it.

* John Ray, Alissa Stollwerk, and Sean McElwee offer a deep dive into which voters switched their votes in 2018 and why, and what that says about the challenges progressives face.

* John Harwood demonstrates that complete Republican rule in Washington is ending as it began: in chaos.

* Heidi Cuda explains that the major challenge ahead is what she calls the “deTrumpfication” of America.

* Martin Longman explains why if Trump were actually innocent he’d be attacking Paul Manafort, and the fact that he isn’t is revealing.

* And Sarah Jones notes that the latest data show declining life expectancy and more uninsured kids. So much winning.