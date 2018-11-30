Opinion writer

On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) gave a foreign policy speech at American University, notable because she’s probably running for president and she’s known mostly for her work on domestic economic issues. It was an attempt at formulating a post-Trump foreign policy, and even though it had much in common with what Democrats have advocated in the past, it was also deeply informed by this president.

Warren’s speech might also offer some hints about what Democrats are going to talk about when they discuss foreign policy in the 2020 campaign, and how they might disagree with one another.

This is a regular campaign ritual, in which candidates lay out a vision on a policy area as much to convey that they’re serious as to have voters engage with the details of their arguments. But these guidepost speeches tend to be labored over carefully with policy advisers, so they provide a meaningful window into what the candidates believe.

Early on in the speech, Warren makes clear that she wants to do more than criticize President Trump, extending her critique back a few decades further: “Beginning in the 1980s, Washington’s focus shifted from policies that benefit everyone to policies that benefit a handful of elites, both here at home and around the world.” What’s most notable about this is the fact that she locates the start of the problem not where someone such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would start it, but after Vietnam and deep into the Cold War.

So why the 1980s? Probably because she wants to subsume foreign policy within a broader critique. That begins a long section on the problems of the international trade system as it exists today, and though it might be tempting to say that Warren has something in common with Trump because they both criticize past trade deals, there’s a big difference in their perspective. Trump sees international trade as a zero-sum conflict between countries: Either the United States wins or other countries win. If we impose a bunch of tariffs, then other countries will come crawling to us with (usually unspecified) better terms for trade, and then we’ll win.

In the picture Warren paints, countries aren’t competing so much as global economic elites are exploiting everyone else. So when she talks about different kinds of trade agreements, all of her recommendations are transnational: higher labor standards and more negotiating power for workers, environmental protections built in to trade deals, crackdowns on tax havens and corruption and monopolies, data protections to safeguard privacy.

She sums it up by saying, “It’s time to create a foreign policy that works for all Americans, not just the rich and powerful,” which has the effect of making her foreign policy an extension of her domestic policy. In a way, Warren is advocating the inverse of Trump’s foreign policy, which repudiates the idea that there are any values at all that the United States should advocate for or propagate; it’s just about our team winning. We don’t care what other countries do (such as killing journalists) as long as we get what we want from them, or what Trump wants (such as defense contracts).

So when Warren advocates cuts to military spending, she doesn’t frame the question in terms of imperial overreach as another candidate might, but as reorienting national security strategy away from the interests of defense contractors (“We can start by ending the stranglehold of defense contractors on our military policy”). She also attacks Trump’s apparent eagerness for a new nuclear arms race and criticizes the endless war in Afghanistan, though without saying much about how to get out beyond “Let’s help them reach a realistic peace settlement that halts the violence and protects our security.” In her defense, nobody else seems to have any idea how to extricate ourselves from there either.

Then finally, Warren brings it back to Trump, by arguing that the “combination of authoritarianism and corrupt capitalism is a fundamental threat to democracy, both here in the United States and around the world.” It seems like an effective counter to Trump’s inevitable argument that he’s standing up for the United States, and one that dovetails with the case she and other candidates will make about domestic issues: Trump talks like a populist, but he’s propping up the same exploitative system he pretended he was going to fight against. His support for authoritarian governments and his advocacy of domestic corporate interests are part of the same problem.

Most of the other potential 2020 Democratic candidates haven’t yet delivered their first major foreign policy speeches, so we don’t know what arguments they’ll be making. But one key question will be whether they’ll characterize what they want to do as basically a return to the Obama era, or something entirely new. And there are other questions to be answered:

Will any of the candidates advocate free-trade policies, or will they be as critical of presidents such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as they are of Republicans? Will they characterize China as primarily an economic threat (as Trump sees it) or a military threat? Will they have anything to say about China’s authoritarian policies (Warren says it’s “offering a model in which economic gains legitimize oppression”), and what specifically will they want to do about it? Will they have any idea how to get out of Afghanistan? Will they do more than, say, criticizing the war in Yemen to question our fundamental relationships with strategic yet problematic allies such as Saudi Arabia? If they, too, want to criticize the authoritarian turn, how far are they willing to take it when it comes to allies such as Israel and Turkey?

The truth is that barring Trump doing something crazy in foreign policy in the next two years, the subject probably isn’t going to be at the top of the priority list for Democratic voters in 2020. So the candidates might be able to get away with some criticism of Trump, accompanied by vague generalities about returning to American values. The more passionate arguments will probably revolve around domestic issues.

But we do need to know how these candidates see the United States’ role in the world, and what kind of international problems they think demand solving. Trump wants to build a world in which the United States dominates everyone. Warren wants to build a world free of exploitation and oppression by those with wealth and power. We’ll have to wait to see what world the other candidates are hoping for.