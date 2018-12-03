Opinion writer

* Heather Long reports that President Trump may be slightly exaggerating his latest accomplishment on trade:

President Trump claims he secured an “incredible” trade deal between the United States and China over the weekend. In reality, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a truce to pause the tariff blows, which is far from a sweeping trade pact. Trump claims there were real breakthroughs on agriculture and cars, as well as Chinese theft of American intellectual property. In tweets Monday, Trump called the meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires “extraordinary” and promised “big and fast” benefits for farmers. But China’s readout of what happened in Argentina is different. China seems to believe that the only real movement was an agreement to halt additional tariffs and a mutual commitment to reduce the ones Trump and Xi put into effect this year. In other words, Trump makes it sound like China is starting to cave to his demands. Top Chinese officials make it sound like the only thing that’s about to change is that U.S.-China trade relations would go back to where they were in January — before Trump unleashed his tariff war.

Hold on there — are you saying that Donald Trump declared a great victory when in fact one hadn’t occurred? I for one am shocked.

* Isaac Arnsdorf has more news on one of the weirdest stories of the Trump administration:

Newly released emails about the three Trump associates who secretly steered the Department of Veterans Affairs show how deeply the trio was involved in some of the agency’s most consequential matters, most notably a multibillion-dollar effort to overhaul electronic health records for millions of veterans. Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, West Palm Beach physician Bruce Moskowitz and lawyer Marc Sherman — part of the president’s circle at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — reviewed a confidential draft of a $10 billion government contract for the electronic-records project, even though they lack any relevant expertise. […] The list is one of hundreds of newly released documents about the so-called Mar-a-Lago Crowd’s sway over VA policy and personnel decisions. The records show them editing the budget for a government program, weighing in on job candidates and being treated as having decision-making authority on policy initiatives. In a June 2017 email, a VA official identified Perlmutter alongside then-VA Secretary David Shulkin as “top principles [sic].” In another message, Moskowitz named himself, Perlmutter and Sherman to an “executive committee.”

Yes, you read that right: Three of Trump’s buddies from Mar-a-Lago were all but running the VA despite the fact that not only are they not actually part of government, none of them ever served in government or the military. It’s not just corrupt, it’s insane.

* Peter Zeidenberg says Robert Mueller is methodically preparing a conspiracy case that includes the president.

* Ryan Goodman has a complex and useful chart of all the Trump associates who definitely or probably lied about the Russia scandal.

* James Hohmann reports that women now lead the Democratic committees in charge of electing more House members, senators, governors, and state legislators.

* Dahlia Lithwick explains why last week was such a critical turning point in the history of the Mueller investigation.

* Paulina Firozi reports that House Democrats plan to push for more funding for research into gun violence, which is great news.

* Ryan Cooper persuasively argues that Trump’s profound cynicism combined with predecessor Barack Obama’s overly hawkish streak has created space for a Democrat to run on genuine foreign policy progressivism.

* Adam Serwer has a good rumination on what it says about today’s GOP that it’s left to Tim Scott to protect the party from its worst racial instincts.

* John Stoehr offers a balanced assessment of George H.W. Bush’s legacy, noting that it isn’t much of an achievement to appear as a success relative to Trump.

* Eugene Scott takes a close look at Bush’s Willie Horton legacy and its role in leading African Americans to see the GOP negatively down to the present day.

* Mehdi Hasan argues that we should be just as critical of Bush’s race-mongering as we are of Donald Trump’s demagoguing about immigrants.

* Stella Rouse explains why Trump’s position on immigration could alienate millennials from the GOP for a long time to come.

* Ben Smith looks at the increasing importance of black female voters to Democratic presidential primaries, arguing that they’ll probably decide the 2020 nominee.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that Republicans’ opposition to democracy goes back years, and now it’s kicking into overdrive.

* And Matt Viser reports that the Republican Party is following Trump headlong into climate change denialism.