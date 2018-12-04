Opinion writer

* Jonathan O’Connell, Ann Marimow, and David Fahrenthold report that the president has one more thing to worry about:

The attorneys general for Maryland and the District of Columbia are issuing subpoenas for financial records and other documents from more than a dozen of President Trump’s private entities Tuesday as part of an ongoing lawsuit alleging that the president’s business violates the Constitution’s ban on gifts or payments from foreign governments. The subpoenas seek details on some of the most closely held secrets of Trump’s presidency: Which foreign governments have paid the Trump Organization money? How much? And for what? All of the documents relate to Trump’s D.C. hotel, which is at the center of the emoluments case because of events foreign governments have held there and the federal lease that allows the business to operate.

This and the Mueller investigation — it’s all going to come crashing down on Trump at the same time.

* Damian Paletta and David J. Lynch report that the amazing trade deal Trump said he negotiated with Xi Jinping turns out to have been vaporware:

The economic agreement President Trump said he reached with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday showed signs of unraveling Tuesday, with the White House threatening new penalties against Beijing and multiple officials seeking to downplay expectations for an eventual deal. Investors, who had applauded the deal on Monday, turned sharply negative Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 799 points, or 3.1 percent, to close at 25,027. The Standard and Poor’s 500-stock index fell 3.2 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 3.8 percent. Trump, in a series of Twitter posts, threatened to slap a range of import penalties on Chinese products if they did not make major changes in their economic relationship with the United States.

Oh wow, who could ever have predicted that Trump was completely full of it? I’m so shocked.

* Ron Brownstein shares new data on the midterm outcome that reveals the enormous risk Republicans are taking by alienating young people.

* Ari Berman offers a bracing survey of the ways Republicans are trying to limit the power of Democrats — and voters — after their big loss in November.

* Tyler Moran and Nick Gourevitch bring us polling data that shows how much the GOP hurt itself in the 2018 elections by embracing Trump’s immigration policies.

* Michael Grunwald and Marc Caputo report on just what an abysmal job Florida Democrats have done reaching out to Hispanic voters and mobilizing ones who would vote for them, which may have cost them the Senate and gubernatorial races there.

* Francis Wilkinson does a nice job putting Paul Ryan’s office on the spot about why he’s validating conspiracy theories about the GOP loss.

* Garance Franke-Ruta looks back on what George H.W. Bush didn’t do about AIDS when so many were dying.

* Former congressman John Dingell says if we want to fix Congress, we need to abolish the Senate.

* Paul Krugman explains how climate denial gave birth to Trumpism, and led the Republican Party to Trump.

* Eric Segall suggests a useful framework for progressives who are worried about the new conservative Supreme Court to think seriously about reforming it.

* Justin Miller reports on what Beto O’Rourke did to build his grassroots machine.

* Andy Kroll talks to Washington governor Jay Inslee about how a Democrat could build a presidential campaign around the climate change issue.

* Asha Rangappa argues that the Trump Tower deal the president was trying to get in Moscow is exactly the kind of thing the Framers were worried about.

* The Moscow Project releases a new memo that attempts to reframe the narrative around the Russia scandal in light of the latest revelations.

* And Jake Pearson and Peter Elkind report that Donald Trump Jr. is invested in a hydroponic lettuce company whose chair is seeking financial support from the federal government. Swamp: drained.