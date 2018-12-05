Opinion writer

* Isaac Stanley-Becker, Katie Zezima, and Mark Berman report that Wisconsin Republicans did the deed:

Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation early Wednesday to weaken the power of the incoming Democratic governor, a move critics and Democrats said amounted to a naked power grab that subverts the will of voters. The legislation consolidates power in the legislature and strips it from Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul, both Democrats. While Republicans lost all statewide seats in last month’s midterm elections, they retained majorities in both houses of the legislature, a result that Democrats said was achieved by gerrymandering.

To be clear, it was achieved by gerrymandering; there’s no doubt about that, since Democrats got significantly more votes and Republicans retained majorities. But the point is, they’ve made clear that they have nothing but contempt for democracy.

* Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay report that the president is indeed a true Republican:

Since the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s aides and advisers have tried to convince him of the importance of tackling the national debt. Sources close to the president say he has repeatedly shrugged it off, implying that he doesn’t have to worry about the money owed to America’s creditors—currently about $21 trillion—because he won’t be around to shoulder the blame when it becomes even more untenable. The friction came to a head in early 2017 when senior officials offered Trump charts and graphics laying out the numbers and showing a “hockey stick” spike in the national debt in the not-too-distant future. In response, Trump noted that the data suggested the debt would reach a critical mass only after his possible second term in office. “Yeah, but I won’t be here,” the president bluntly said, according to a source who was in the room when Trump made this comment during discussions on the debt.

At least he’s more honest about this than the Republicans who pretend to care about the debt but actually don’t. What I’m curious about: Who in his White House tried to convince him to care, and why? None of them think it matters.

* Beth Reinhard reports that Democrats in Congress want to hold an emergency hearing on the electoral fraud mess in North Carolina’s 9th district, but Republicans are strangely uninterested.

* Jeb Boone and Sean McElwee report that Americans strongly support withdrawing our support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.

* Juana Summers, Steve Leblanc, and Julie Pace report that former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick will not be running for president in 2020.

* Steve Bousquet, Steve Contorno, and David Smiley report that the Florida state government seems to be slow-walking the restoration of voting rights to people with felony records voters there approved in November.

* Josh Israel reports that many of the corporations that touted the job-creating magic of the Republican tax cut when it was being debated have actually cut jobs since they got their windfall.

* Brady Dennis and Chris Mooney report that global carbon emissions have reached their highest level on record.

* Robinson Meyer examines Democrats’ effort to make attacking climate change compelling.

* JM Rieger gives you the memorable moments from today’s memorial service for George H.W. Bush.

* And Helaine Olen says this is Trump’s stock market now, for better and (mostly) worse.