Oct. 23
The 2020 Candidates: Beto O'Rourke
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will sit down with The Washington Post Live this morning as part of The 2020 Candidates series. O’Rourke will discuss why he’s made gun control the centerpiece of his campaign and his views on immigration.
Nov. 15
A New Line with Robin Givhan and Prabal Gurung
Join The Washington Post Live for the next installment of Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion Critic Robin Givhan’s “A New Line” series, featuring fashion designer Prabal Gurung. With designs famously worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Duchess of Cambridge, actresses Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington, Gurung has become a preeminent player in the American fashion world. On Nov. 15, Gurung will sit down with Givhan to talk about his activism and his most recent show at New York Fashion Week entitled “How to be an American?”
- On July 16, The Washington Post Live hosted Vermont Senator and two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The Senator laid out his vision for America, what he learned from his 2016 run, and why he believes he is the most qualified person to take on -- and defeat -- President Donald Trump.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders calls President Trump’s racist attack on minority lawmakers ‘outrageous’
- Sen. Bernie Sanders says fear keeps Republican Party from standing up to President Trump
- Sen. Bernie Sanders says Medicare-for-all would cost $30 to $40 trillion over 10-year period
- On July 18, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker sat down with The Washington Post Live to lay out his vision for America as he travels the country to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.
- Sen. Cory Booker says ‘outrageous assaults on human dignity’ are happening at U.S.-Mexico border
- Sen. Cory Booker says President Trump should be impeached based on what’s in the Mueller report
- Sen. Cory Booker says he would go after drug companies that have fueled the opioid crisis if elected
- On May 23, The Washington Post’s Robert Costa sat down one-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Mayor Buttigieg discussed the issues that are driving his campaign, and why he believes a 37-year-old mayor of a midsize American town is qualified to be the next Commander-in-Chief.
- Buttigieg: Trump faked a disability to avoid serving in Vietnam War
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he will have no problem standing up to President Trump in general election
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions on the climate crisis, China and immigration
- Vice President Mike Pence discussed the Space Force, the midterm elections and the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with The Washington Post's Robert Costa on Oct. 23.
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat down with Washington Post Live on May 8 to discuss the most pressing legislative priorities for the 116th Congress, her views on 2020, impeachment and the President’s tax returns.
- On May 2, The Washington Post Live hosted Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) for a wide-ranging discussion with national political reporter Robert Costa.
Oct. 21, 2019
The 2020 Candidates: Andrew Yang
The Washington Post Live welcomed businessman and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Oct. 21 to discuss his upstart presidential campaign that began as a long shot but now has everyone in politics paying close attention. Yang explained his controversial “freedom dividend” plan, which would give $1000 a month to every American adult over 18 years of age. He’ll also talked about his support for ‘Medicare for All’ and his strategy for winning the Democratic nomination.
Oct. 17, 2019
Chasing Cancer
Groundbreaking new treatments intercepting cancer at stage one. Cancer mortality rates dropping steadily across the United States. Yet a cure for cancer still seems well beyond our grasp.
On Oct. 17, The Washington Post hosted “Chasing Cancer,” a live event featuring nation’s most influential cancer warriors, trailblazers and advocates.
Oct. 8, 2019
The CEO Series: Steve Schwarzman
He’s one of the most powerful businessmen in the world. On Oct. 8, The Washington Post Live hosted Blackstone Group Chairman, CEO and Co-founder Stephen A. Schwarzman for a one-on-one interview about his best-selling new book What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence.
Oct. 7, 2019
Taking Flight
New York to London in 2 hours. Intelligent aircraft and airports. Hybrid-electric drones poised to transform the way we transport goods and services. Investment in smaller jets dramatically expanding regional access all over the world. On Oct. 7, The Washington Post Live traveled to New York City to learn how advances in technology, efficiency and design are reshaping the future of aviation in the air and on the ground.
Oct. 2, 2019
Cybersecurity Summit
Spyware, viruses, and disinformation campaigns are just a few of the threats posed by malicious state actors, rogue hackers and others. Are efforts to protect critical data and improve the country’s cyber capabilities proceeding at a fast enough clip?
On Oct. 2, The Washington Post gathered technologists, government officials, and other leaders in cybersecurity to discuss these issues.
Sept. 16, 2019
Ad Astra: A Conversation with Brad Pitt, James Gray and NASA Officials
On Sept. 16, Brad Pitt sat down with The Washington Post Live to discuss his new film, Ad Astra. He was joined by writer and director James Gray, as well as NASA officials, Dr. Sarah Noble and Lindsay Aitchison.
Sept. 4, 2019
Chasing Cancer: Boston
On Sept. 4, The Washington Post brought together leading oncologists, innovative researchers and cancer survivors for a live event in Boston examining the latest developments in cancer treatment, prevention and detection.
Aug. 19, 2019
The 2020 Candidates: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
On Aug. 19, The Washington Post featured an interview with presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), as she continues her push to qualify for the fall Democratic presidential debates. She discussed her views on gun control, climate change and her strategy to break through the crowded field.
July 22, 2019
The 2020 Candidates: Sen. Amy Klobuchar
On July 22, The Washington Post featured an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one week before the next televised debate. Senator Klobuchar discussed her campaign agenda and lay out her vision for America.
July 18, 2019
The 2020 Candidates: Sen. Cory Booker
July 16, 2019
July 10, 2019
Transformers: Cities
On July 10, The Washington Post brought together top innovators, key government officials, cutting-edge urban planners and business leaders to discuss advancements that are poised to have profound effects on urban areas and the people who live in them.
June 26, 2019
The 2020 Candidates: Rep. Seth Moulton
Washington Post Live kicked off debate day with a live interview with Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton. After Moulton’s interview, Donna Brazile and Howard Dean, two former chairs of the DNC, offered a preview of the upcoming Democratic debates.
June 18, 2019
Chasing Cancer
On June 18, The Washington Post brought together the nation’s leading health policymakers, top doctors and researchers for a live event examining the latest developments in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. We addressed topics such as the government’s drug approval policies and breakthroughs in pediatric oncology, and heard inspiring stories from cancer survivors and the loved ones who support them.
June 17, 2019
Free speech in America is under severe scrutiny. It seems every day, words are spoken and retracted, apologies are issued, tweets are deleted – many feel free expression has become imperiled. On June 17, The Washington Post and the Knight Foundation joined forces for the 3rd annual Free to State summit on The First Amendment.
June 13, 2019
On June 13, The Washington Post explored the dramatically changing demographics of America’s military veterans. In the next 25 years, the number of women and Hispanic veterans will double, while African-American veterans will increase by a third. Is the military changing to address these changing dynamics?
June 12, 2019
On June 12, Washington Post Beijing Bureau Chief Anna Fifield spoke with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius about her new book "The Great Successor: The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un." She was joined by North Korea experts for an in-depth look at the country’s storied past and uncertain future.
June 11, 2019
Health care in the U.S. is experiencing a period of groundbreaking innovation. On June 11, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and health venture capital investor; and other health innovators and experts discussed the most innovative solutions to today’s top health challenges.
June 4, 2019
On June 4, The Washington Post brought together key government officials, doctors and health experts to examine the impact of socioeconomic factors on state of health. Speakers discussed how various societal issues affect health and examine how local governments, nonprofits and the private sector are approaching these concerns.
May 23, 2019
The Washington Post Live sat down one-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Mayor Buttigieg discussed the issues that are driving his campaign, how he hopes to set himself apart from a crowded field, and why he believes a 37-year-old mayor of a midsize American town is qualified to be the next Commander-in-Chief.
May 16, 2019
On May 16, The Washington Post brought together Golden Globe award-winning actress and mental health advocate Glenn Close and the sponsors of the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Expansion Act: Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo), for a conversation about addressing the mental health crisis in America.
April 30, 2019
It was long-awaited and highly anticipated, but a fiery debate continues about what the Mueller Report actually said. On April 30, The Washington Post Live hosted the House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina), and some of the top Post journalists who have been covering this story the last two years.
April 18, 2019
With threats of violence against journalists continuing to rise, safeguarding press freedom has never been more critical to the health of democratic and informed societies and the people who live in them.
On April 18, The Washington Post and Reporters Without Borders held a conversation on freedom of the press around the world.
March 27, 2019
On March 27, The Washington Post traveled to America's tech epicenter, the Bay Area, for the first time to convene the next installment of The Technology 202, a series of conversations about the changing regulatory climate and the relationship between innovation and public policy.
March 20, 2019
On Wednesday, March 20, The Washington Post Live and The Opinions Essay -- The Washington Post’s new long-form storytelling initiative -- brought together Gen. John R. Allen (ret.), Former Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, Former U.S. Navy Intelligence Officer Malcolm Nance and Author Robert Kagan to address the breakdown of global alliances, the rise of nationalism, and the ever-growing threat to democracy.
March 9, 2019
On Saturday, March 9, The Washington Post brought together local Austin chefs, entrepreneurs and thought leaders, including Top Chef host and executive producer, Padma Lakshmi, for a series of discussions about the future of food and issues at the intersection of culinary culture and broader social justice movements.
Jan. 31, 2019
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, one of the most influential Republican leaders in the country, talked one-on-one with Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa about his insights into the political stand-off between President Trump and the new Congress and his new book, "Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey. and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics."
Jan. 17, 2019
Technological change, new ideas about teaching and learning, evolving workforce needs and an increasingly interconnected world are driving transformative change in the education sector, from grade school to grad school. On Thursday, January 17, The Washington Post Live hosted an important gathering of leading educators and innovators. No pencils needed.
Jan. 10, 2019
The Washington Post brought together pioneering researchers, technology innovators, business leaders and experts for Transformers: Artificial Intelligence. Speakers discussed the latest advances in artificial intelligence, how technology is changing the way we work and live and raising critical questions that will have profound implications from Silicon Valley to D.C. and around the world.
Dec. 6, 2018
The Washington Post held a “Transformers: Defense” summit with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford who discussed key military challenges facing the country and how the Pentagon is modernizing America’s armed forces. Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Dr. Steven H. Walker assessed how the U.S. and other nations are reducing their reliance on the traditional machinery of war fighting and adapting military strategy to next-generation technology.
Dec. 4, 2018
The Washington Post gathered three of the First Step Act’s co-sponsors -- Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) -- to highlight important debates around reform of mandatory minimum sentences, the country’s bail system, police-community relations and other key issues on the nation’s criminal justice agenda.
Nov. 15, 2018
The Washington Post brought together current and newly-elected lawmakers, top political strategists and experts to evaluate the midterm election results for female candidates, discuss differences in party performance and look ahead to how women will help shape the policy agenda of the Trump administration, the 116th Congress and in state capitals around the country.
Oct. 23, 2018
The Washington Post hosted “Transformers: Space” featuring Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of the National Space Council. Vice President Pence spoke one-on-one with National Political Reporter Robert Costa about the Trump administration’s plan to establish a “Space Force” as the sixth branch of the U.S. military.