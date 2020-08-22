Aug. 13, 2020

Health-care challenges in America were substantial even before COVID-19. The lack of cohesive data sharing and a fragmented system often resulted in poor yet expensive care for patients. What has been learned through this unprecedented time is also offering the opportunity to reimagine today’s approach to health care. Washington Post Live will host a program that examines new and innovative ways those in the medical community are exploring to improve how care is provided, from the rapid growth of telehealth, to analytics platforms for data sharing, to new technologies that may vastly improve the way health care is delivered in a post-coronavirus world. Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden, MD, National Institutes of Health executive Josh Denny, MD and 23andMe CEO and Co-Founder Anne Wojcicki will join the Washington Post's Paige Winfield Cunningham for conversations about how COVID-19 and the expansion of mass data during the pandemic could lead to a more integrated health-care delivery system in the future.