This week, a funeral service was held for Erica Garner, a 27-year-old activist fighting against police brutality who died after suffering a heart attack brought on by an asthma attack. Garner became an activist after her father, Eric Garner, died at the hands of New York City police in 2014.

After her death, her team made a controversial request: That only black journalists ask for comment about Garner. Outrage and accusations of “reverse racism” tumbled online, sparking heated debate about how race and power dynamics define media narratives.

Post opinion columnist Christine Emba reflected on the controversy, asking, “What does it say that so many were made uncomfortable seeing Erica Garner’s power put to use?”

She discusses with Washington Post reporter Eugene Scott, who covers identity politics for The Fix, and associate editorial page editor Jo-Ann Armao, former assistant managing editor of The Post’s Metro section. Watch their conversation above.