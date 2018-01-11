Big news this week. The president of the United States is a “very stable genius” … according to him. So how’s he putting his smarts to use?

By making very clear there’s no collusion, no collusion, no collusion with Russia, plugging a “clean” DACA deal — then unplugging it — promising to build that wall, and allowing states to make people work for their Medicaid. All that, plus a slew of Republican retirements is raising questions about the GOP’s hold on Congress. And it’s only Thursday.

Opinion writers Charles Lane, Molly Roberts, Jennifer Rubin and Dana Milbank are discussing the week in opinions. Watch “It’s Only Thursday” above, and read more of their work here.