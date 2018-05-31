Below is a list of The Washington Post Editorial Board’s endorsements for the D.C., Maryland and Virginia primary elections. Primaries in the District are on June 19; early voting is underway. Priimaries in Maryland are June 26; early voting begins June 14. Primaries in Virginia were June 12. The Editorial Board does not endorse in contests where a candidate is running unopposed.
The endorsements are generally in Democratic primaries, whose winners, owing to the overwhelming dominance of Democrats in the area, are all but assured of victory in November’s general election. The exception is Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which is more closely divided between Democrats and Republicans.
This list will be updated with more endorsements as they are decided.
The District
Mayor: Muriel E. Bowser [Read the editorial]
D.C. Council [Read the editorial]
- Chairman: Phil Mendelson
- At large: Marcus Goodwin
- Ward 1: Brianne K. Nadeau
- Ward 5: Kenyan R. McDuffie
- Ward 6: Charles Allen
Nonvoting representative to Congress: Eleanor Holmes Norton [Read the editorial]
Ballot Initiative 77 (on the tipped minimum wage): No [Read the editorial]
Maryland
Governor: Rushern L. Baker III [Read the editorial]
Montgomery County executive: David Blair [Read the editorial]
Montgomery County Council [Read the editorial]
- At large: Hans Riemer, Gabe Albornoz, Marilyn Balcombe and Evan Glass
- District 1: Andrew Friedson
- District 2: Craig Rice
- District 3: Sidney Katz
- District 4: Nancy Navarro
- District 5: Tom Hucker
Montgomery County School Board [Read the editorial]
- At large: Julie Reiley
- District 3: Patricia O’Neill
Prince George’s County executive: Angela D. Alsobrooks [Read the editorial]
Prince George’s County Council [Read the editorial]
- At large: Calvin Hawkins and Gerron S. Levi
- District 1: Craig A. Moe
- District 2: Candace Hollingsworth
- District 5: Jolene Ivey
- District 6: Derrick Leon Davis
- District 7: Rodney Colvin Streeter
- District 8: Monique Anderson-Walker
- District 9: Tamara Davis Brown
Prince George’s Board of Education [Read the editorial]
- District 2: Lupi Grady
- District 3: Pamela Boozer-Strother
- District 6: Carolyn Boston
- District 9: Sonya Williams
Virginia
Alexandria mayor: Justin Wilson [Read the editorial]
10th Congressional District: Jennifer T. Wexton [Read the editorial]