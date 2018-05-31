

A voter casts her ballot at a high school in Greenbelt in 2016. (Mark Gail for The Washington Post)

Below is a list of The Washington Post Editorial Board’s endorsements for the D.C., Maryland and Virginia primary elections. Primaries in the District are on June 19; early voting is underway. Priimaries in Maryland are June 26; early voting begins June 14. Primaries in Virginia were June 12. The Editorial Board does not endorse in contests where a candidate is running unopposed.

The endorsements are generally in Democratic primaries, whose winners, owing to the overwhelming dominance of Democrats in the area, are all but assured of victory in November’s general election. The exception is Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, which is more closely divided between Democrats and Republicans.

This list will be updated with more endorsements as they are decided.



The District

Mayor: Muriel E. Bowser [Read the editorial]

D.C. Council [Read the editorial]

Chairman: Phil Mendelson

At large: Marcus Goodwin

Ward 1: Brianne K. Nadeau

Ward 5: Kenyan R. McDuffie

Ward 6: Charles Allen

Nonvoting representative to Congress: Eleanor Holmes Norton [Read the editorial]

Ballot Initiative 77 (on the tipped minimum wage): No [Read the editorial]

Maryland

Governor: Rushern L. Baker III [Read the editorial]

Montgomery County executive: David Blair [Read the editorial]

Montgomery County Council [Read the editorial]

At large: Hans Riemer, Gabe Albornoz, Marilyn Balcombe and Evan Glass

District 1: Andrew Friedson

District 2: Craig Rice

District 3: Sidney Katz

District 4: Nancy Navarro

District 5: Tom Hucker

Montgomery County School Board [Read the editorial]

At large: Julie Reiley

District 3: Patricia O’Neill

Prince George’s County executive: Angela D. Alsobrooks [Read the editorial]

Prince George’s County Council [Read the editorial]

At large: Calvin Hawkins and Gerron S. Levi

District 1: Craig A. Moe

District 2: Candace Hollingsworth

District 5: Jolene Ivey

District 6: Derrick Leon Davis

District 7: Rodney Colvin Streeter

District 8: Monique Anderson-Walker

District 9: Tamara Davis Brown

Prince George’s Board of Education [Read the editorial]

District 2: Lupi Grady

District 3: Pamela Boozer-Strother

District 6: Carolyn Boston

District 9: Sonya Williams

Virginia

Alexandria mayor: Justin Wilson [Read the editorial]

10th Congressional District: Jennifer T. Wexton [Read the editorial]