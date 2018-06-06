

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Imagine yourself 10 years ago. Imagine yourself debating same-sex marriage. And imagine someone else in the conversation saying, “Obviously legalizing same-sex marriage means evangelical Christians will be forced to bake cakes for gay weddings.”

If you were a supporter of same-sex marriage, probably you would have dismissed this as hysterical conservative propaganda. Ten years later, most of those same supporters confronted with that same proposition say, “Well, obviously.” And thus Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, just handed down by the Supreme Court.

The court ruled narrowly for the plaintiff on grounds particular to this case — that comments from Colorado officials demonstrated impermissible hostility to religion. But concurrences from Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Elena Kagan suggest they both know that some version of this case will return, with a set of facts that don’t allow another punt. Which means that for some time, the rest of us will be debating whether making Christian bakers cater gay weddings is really an obvious and necessary part of the legal right to marriage equality.

Anti-discrimination law has always lived in uneasy tension with our rights to freedom of association, religion and expression. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 had to curtail those rights somewhat, a radical act made necessary by the radical evil of Jim Crow. But such compromises can quickly become untenable if they’re expanded too far beyond the scope of the intractable issue they were crafted to solve.

The other protected classes we’ve created in the years since 1964 were not being shielded from a uniquely American, regionalized and comparatively recent invention such as our racial caste system. The cultural prohibition on homosexuality stretches back thousands of years, to the Law of Moses; the relegation of women to separate spheres goes back so far that we cannot date it. This does not mean that those forms of discrimination are less important or less worthy of redress than racial discrimination. But it does mean that they have ended up written into our culture and our religion in some ways that modern racist hierarchies, which emerged only when Europeans gained the technology to dominate and exploit the rest of the world’s landmasses, never were.

Which in turn means that in some contexts, protection of these classes will conflict with other fundamental rights in a way that prohibiting racial discrimination didn’t. When someone invented a specious religion that forbade them to serve barbecue to black people, judges could roll their eyes and say “compelling state interest” without too much blowback. But while there were many attempts to justify slavery or Jim Crow with biblical references, these were neither sincere nor well-founded in Christian scripture. By contrast, statements against homosexual sex are found in the New Testament, as well as the old, and became a central part of Christianity’s theology of the family. Whatever the reasoning of the early Christian fathers, they didn’t do it to vex American civil rights lawyers 2,000 years later. So the government owes these beliefs more deference. When it decides to infringe upon them, traditional Christians are not simply going to mutter to themselves and give up.

And yet, paradoxically, even strong measures such as infringing on freedom of conscience aren’t necessarily radical enough for the problem they’re meant to solve. The civil rights movement dismantled an American apartheid regime that barred blacks from large swaths of public and semi-public space. Precisely because Jim Crow laws were a comparatively recent development that had to be bolstered by heavy legal intervention, the system was relatively easily dismantled by simply changing the law, even if the legacies of that racist regime persist today.

Masterpiece is often discussed in the language of the civil rights movement. Yet with support for gays and same-sex marriage now majority sentiments, in most urban areas same-sex couples have available a plethora of establishments delighted to serve them. So this dispute is not about whether gay couples are going to be able to procure a wedding, with nice flowers and a cake. Or even service at those same bakeries and florists; the Masterpiece baker told the couple that he’d happily sell them anything, for any occasion, except a custom-designed cake for a ceremony celebrating homosexual marriage.

Which is not to say that the couple was wrong to be angry. It’s to say that the cake is not the point of the suit. The cake is only a means to an end: not just equal legal status for their marriage, but equal social status and acceptance of the identity that they have struggled so hard to assert.

Unfortunately, that’s the one thing the law will struggle to give the plaintiffs, because the law’s only power is coercion. It can certainly dole out punishment for disfavored beliefs. But the great Soviet crackup illustrates just how hard it is to actually change beliefs this way, even when the state has near-universal powers over the lives of the citizenry. So if your aim is something loftier than revenge, you’ll quickly discover the truth of that old aphorism: “One convinced against their will is of the same opinion still.”

Which is why, 10 years ago, when we were still arguing about same-sex marriage, we didn’t talk about how it would force traditional Christians to recant or rewrite their theology. We focused on equal treatment by the state. Going beyond that inevitably takes us into the territory of belief and a conflict of visions: between a modern world that views sexuality as a constituent part of identity and expects faith to adjust accordingly; and an ancient worldview that takes the faith as central, and sees sexual behavior, or even compliance with secular law, as subordinate to the will of God.

And given the current state of public opinion, many of the biggest battles in this conflict will be fought not by an abused minority group combating the abusive majority, but by two minorities — one of them shrinking in size and power, and the other growing — both struggling to live out one of the most central parts of their selves, in the face of a cultural and legal system shaped by and for the predominant majority.

The question we need to ask — and eventually the court will need to resolve — is whether we can settle for an incomplete win that gives both parties some room for those identities. Or whether creating space for the identity of one minority requires us to make total war on the other.