WATCH: The Post Opinions team is taking a summer hiatus from our weekly roundtable, “It’s Only Thursday.” So we’re going out with a bang. Watch as Ruth Marcus, Christine Emba and I make fools of ourselves playing “Hire, Fire, Boss,” a workplace-appropriate version of the party game of a more scandalous stripe.
Our other shows a little more serious. Here are some highlights:
Trump is politicizing the FBI and CIA. That hurts the country.
You don’t have to punish black people to prove you’re patriotic