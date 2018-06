WATCH: Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is being sued for blocking an Obama-era rule to uphold the Fair Housing Act. But this time, I can’t blame only the Trump administration for undermining civil rights. Find out why by watching my video above.

