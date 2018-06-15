

Former FBI director James B. Comey. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

The Justice Department inspector general’s report reinforces several crucial points and opens the door to new questions. Most vividly, in case anyone still thought otherwise, Michael Horowitz’s report makes clear that former FBI director James B. Comey was far from the unimpeachable, model boy scout that he has professed to be. He is, in fact, a bad apple who is pretentious not earnest. He was a swamp creature of the highest order who let his job go to his head. The report says he was “insubordinate . . . went outside the department’s chain of command and broke with FBI norms.” Comey thought he was a king and could be a king maker.

The report also reinforced the notion that there was an affirmative view within senior ranks of the FBI that then-candidate Donald Trump should not become president. When asked by FBI official Lisa Page, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right?” fellow official Peter Strzok actually replied, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” If you take his words at face value, they point towards something even worse. It appears that Strzok and others demonstrated what the inspector general described as an implied “willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects.” Uh, has this sort of thing happened since Watergate? Maybe it didn’t happen in 2016. Maybe Strzok’s plain words mean something else. Either way, they can’t just be met with a shrug.

With that said, President Trump will likely diminish the impact of the inspector general’s findings by over-extrapolating them into the probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III (if he hasn’t already done so) by declaring the report “totally exonerated” him). He doesn’t have the patience required to let the significance of these findings build. Likewise, Republicans should approach the report with a lot of specifics and a lot of respect. There should be methodical hearings, plenty of testimony and first-rate analysis. While Rudy Giuliani has already spoken, let’s hope he takes the weekend off.

There is a cloud hanging over at least the early stages of the Mueller investigation. But we don’t know the full extent of what went on. The inspector general’s report was limited in scope. Thankfully, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed officials at the Justice Department to investigate what the inspector general did not. But the results of that inquiry are many months away.

Trump’s haters will loathe the inspector general’s findings and will want to quickly move on. By the way, these are the people who obsessed that the Russian menace wanted to influence our elections. But they will be the quickest to dismiss the verbatim statement of a senior FBI agent seemingly declaring that “we’ll stop” Trump’s election. They will say: “Nothing to see here folks. Look over there — I think that is Stormy Daniels.” But their unwillingness to accept the severity of these findings doesn’t make anything that we have learned meaningless or inconsequential. This belittling reaction fuels much of U.S. public opinion that Democrats and a lot of people in the media don’t want the truth.