Under a brilliant morning sun, President Trump strode out of the White House and onto “Pebble Beach” for an “exclusive” interview with “Fox & Friends.” For 30 minutes, he held forth as lies and authoritarian utterances sluiced from his lips to the living rooms of his most fervent supporters. For instance, Trump said about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un: “He’s the head of a country and I mean he is the strong head. Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Nevermind that Kim kills his own people for less. But why dwell on that.

Then, once that show was over — and by show, I mean “Fox & Friends” — Trump played thrust and parry with the awaiting White House press corps. He covered many of the same topics and repeated the same lies, only with more gusto. The report by the Justice Department’s inspector general “totally exonerates me,” the president said. It does not.

Trump also said that “Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign.” As in Paul Manafort, the president’s former campaign chairman, who was once lauded for snuffing out the anti-Trump resistance among delegates at the 2016 Republican convention, who is now crushed under multiple indictments from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

I don’t have enough time to walk you through all of Trump’s garden of gall. Click here if you want to the see the “Fox & Friends” travesty, and click here if you want to see Act Two of said travesty. But click here if you want to see what kept going through my mind as I listened to Trump.

. . . what we learned from their example. We learned about dignity and decency — that how hard you work matters more than how much you make . . . that helping others means more than just getting ahead yourself. We learned about honesty and integrity — that the truth matters . . . that you don’t take shortcuts or play by your own set of rules . . . and success doesn’t count unless you earn it fair and square. We learned about gratitude and humility — that so many people had a hand in our success, from the teachers who inspired us to the janitors who kept our school clean . . . and we were taught to value everyone’s contribution and treat everyone with respect. Those are the values Barack and I — and so many of you — are trying to pass on to our own children. That’s who we are. And in standing before you four years ago, I knew that I didn’t want any of that to change if Barack became president. Well, today, after so many struggles and triumphs and moments that have tested my husband in ways I never could have imagined, I have seen firsthand that being president doesn’t change who you are. No, it reveals who you are.



President Barack Obama meets with then-President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office in November 2016. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Then-first lady Michelle Obama said those memorable words at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte. She was asking the delegates, and the country, to give President Barack Obama another four years in the White House. That was three years before Trump came down that escalator and brought American politics down with him. Her words, six years before the 45 minutes of reality-TV theatrics on the North Lawn, remind us that the nation is saddled with a president who is the exact moral and ethical opposite of her husband.

Trump’s antics tried to distract from that Justice Department report, a “scathingly worded lawsuit” brought against the president and his family by his home state’s attorney general, rumblings that his former personal lawyer might cooperate with Mueller, and the revocation of Manafort’s bail that now has him awaiting trial in jail.

No, the presidency isn’t changing Trump. But what it continues to reveal remains revolting.

