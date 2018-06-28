At 11 a.m. on June 27, a massive earthquake struck Washington, powerful enough to topple the institution of a balanced Supreme Court.

The tremor was Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement of his retirement from the bench, dislodging a keystone from the court’s lofty structure that for years supported the weight of four conservatives and four liberals. The arrangement wasn’t perfect; at times the two wings were unable to come to a consensus on key issues facing the nation. But it did prevent any one ideology from maintaining a monopoly over the judiciary, forcing the justices to contend with opposing viewpoints.

Democrats’ anguish toward this news is, of course, understandable. After all, they have now definitively lost the long-sought prize of complete control of the court. But they also must remember: The court was not meant for them, nor was it meant for Republicans. The tragedy here is not that liberals have lost any hope of controlling the court; it’s that the Supreme Court will no longer be balanced.

Kennedy’s retirement was, of course, not the first earthquake to strike the court. A similar event threatened to topple the balance in 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. At the time, Democrats were all but assured at least temporary control of the court with President Barack Obama’s choice to fill the vacancy. And with Hillary Clinton’s supposed election on the horizon, the future of the court seemed guaranteed to collapse to the left for the foreseeable future.

This didn’t happen because, well, Republicans stole the seat. They refused to vote for Obama’s nominee and made the 2016 election largely about the court. In the end, they replaced Scalia with another solid conservative, and the balanced structure was temporarily preserved.

Democrats are rightfully bitter. But do not forget: If they had the opportunity to wrestle the court away, they would. It’s telling that when Obama announced his nominee for the bench, the moderate Merrick Garland, he faced intense backlash from some in his party for not choosing a more liberal candidate.

And why? Because there’s just too much at stake. We have ceded to the judiciary so many of our country’s most divisive political issues that, before the past couple of decades, were mostly considered questions for legislators. That includes everything from abortion to gun rights to gay marriage to how we regulate money in our elections. And with the rise of power in the executive branch, so too did the Supreme Court gain massive power in overseeing administrative law.

There was a point when our elected leaders feigned to care about the independence of the court. But that has fallen by the wayside in our idolatry of party and ideology. We forget one of the most radical moments during the Trump-Clinton debates, when both candidates endorsed a litmus test for judicial nominees and spelled out how they wanted them to rule on specific issues.

Tragically, the general public no longer wants judges to think critically and independently about issues. It doesn’t want the smartest men and women on the bench who can consider cases fairly without preconceived judgments. It doesn’t care about jurisprudence or the rule of law or the balance of power between the branches of our government.

Instead, the general public is motivated by a disease plaguing our democracy: the selfish desire for policies that benefit us and our preferred parties now — future generations be damned.

Perhaps the technocratic ideal of the Supreme Court cannot survive in this polarized moment of American history when we aren’t even willing to serve one another in our restaurants. But if we cared about good governance and maintaining independent judges, nobody would be rooting for their team to win the court.

Read more:

Ilya Shapiro: Justice Kennedy has harmed the rule of law

Jack Goldsmith: Justice Kennedy’s retirement leaves the future of U.S. constitutional law entirely up for grabs

Joshua Matz: The Supreme Court will now fall to chaos

Jennifer Rubin: Anthony Kennedy retires: Will the center hold?