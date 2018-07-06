

Protesters cast shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on June 26. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was scheduled to give a speech at the hotel. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

It’s all very well to be for some political program or idea, but in the current political moment what really counts is whom you are against. Donald Trump came to power promising to protect America from the foreigners who were taking advantage of our good nature; now the left aims to regain power by protecting America from Trump. Any actual policy seems distinctly secondary to destroying the enemy — a sentiment that is amply reflected in the generally shambolic and inept policymaking apparatus of the current administration.

The most striking feature of this moment is that both parties spend so much time and energy persecuting the enemies within, with far greater success than attacking the enemies without. Trump’s immigration policy has slowed but hardly stopped the flow of illegal migrants across the southern border; his tariffs have inspired retaliation rather than capitulation from America’s trading partners. One group, however, he really has hammered into craven capitulation: the Republican legislators who now mumble rote praise for His Trumpness at every opportunity.

The left, meanwhile, has been knitting and declaiming and marching against Trump for 18 months, resulting in … some administration members being chased out of restaurants, while Trump’s favorability ratings are pretty much where they were on Inauguration Day. Meanwhile, various left-leaning employees of left-leaning institutions are hunting for new jobs because they fell afoul of social-justice orthodoxy.

To some extent, this is just a question of where these forces have the most power; inquisitions have always had a higher probability of success than crusades. But that can’t explain it entirely.

Consider, for example, how much spleen the #MAGA brigades have devoted to the small number of #NeverTrump conservatives at think tanks and newspapers. Or consider the incandescent reaction from the left that greeted a recent New York Times opinion article by Bari Weiss on the “Intellectual Dark Web,” a loose group of heterodox free-speech supporters, some of them left-leaning. For that matter, consider the hatred directed at the article’s author, a center-right #NeverTrumper and presumably the sort of conservative the left should favor.

Both sides claim to be in an existential fight for America, but if the enemies they face are so dire, and the stakes so high, why are they spending so much time firing into their own ranks?

To answer that question, we turn to Scott Alexander’s Web essay “I can tolerate everything but the outgroup.” Alexander argues that we frame “outgroups” too narrowly. It isn’t that we hate people who aren’t like ourselves — the prime focus of history’s most extreme xenophobes, the Nazi Party, was not on an alien, distant people but on a highly assimilated minority within Germany’s borders and, secondarily, on Slavic people who were genetic and cultural near relations. What actually makes an outgroup, Alexander says, is “proximity plus small differences.” Those are the people for whom we feel the deepest and most visceral hate. Which is how people who pride themselves on their tolerance can denigrate conservatives so venomously.

Alexander’s argument was put into graphic form by math blogger Jacob Falkovich for Quillette. I have come to think of this as the most useful image for explaining America’s current politics, particularly on social media:

Falkovich’s argument is simple: You fight only against the groups that are right next to you. And because of this, groups one step away are potential allies against your real enemies closer to home.

This explains why the Intellectual Dark Web spends most of its time prosecuting its fights with the coastal elites among whom they live and work, and why conservatives are so focused on “coastal elites” and so fond of the IDW, even though many of its members are quite distant from them on policy. And why #NeverTrump conservatives are getting it from both sides: Right now, they are close to Trump on many policy questions — say, the optimal top marginal tax rate — and close to the left on rejecting Trump. In theory that might leave room for an alliance, but in practice it means they’re too close for almost anyone’s comfort.

To their credit, many prominent #NeverTrumpers have refused to compromise on the principles for which they want the Republican Party to stand. But some of those in the dark interior of Falkovich’s graph may find it a very uncomfortable place to stand. In private conversations, I’m increasingly seeing signs of people cracking under the pressure. I see people rooting for one party or the other to win the midterms not because they think it will be best for the country, or for conservatism, but simply because they would enjoy the reaction of the people who have been abusing them for the past two years.

It is an unlovely thought, and an unworthy one. But then “unlovely and unworthy” is a pretty good description of the political moment we’re in.