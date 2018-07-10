

A scene from “Paid Off,” a new game show about student debt. (John Nowak/TruTV)

Tuesday evening marks the debut of reality-comedy network’s truTV’s “Paid Off,” a show where contestants with student loan bills compete to answer “Family Feud”-like questions. In return for correctly guessing the most popular responses to questions such as “How long do you have to date before it’s okay to fart in front of your partner?” the winner will receive a partial or full payment of his or her student loans.

It says everything you need to know about the political space we currently live in that there is no major outcry over the fact that a television network is turning the $1.3 trillion student loan crisis into a half hour’s entertainment. Social theorists such as the late Neil Postman and critic Neal Gabler have long made the point that modern political life bears no small resemblance to a television show. That show increasingly looks like a dystopian game show, one with few winners and many losers.

There is the White House, where President Trump just successfully turned the nomination process to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on the Supreme Court into a version of “The Apprentice.” Instead of competing to run the most profitable lemonade stand so that they could win a spot as an intern at the Trump Organization, right-wing legal eagles competed for a spot on the Supreme Court. Trump announced days ago that he would make his decision public on Monday, July 9, as if his “show” was airing during sweeps week. Like the polished reality show star he is, Trump kept the suspense going to the very last minute. “Let’s say it’s the four people. But they’re excellent. Every one. You can’t go wrong,” he told reporters on Sunday. Trump couldn’t even resist dragging out the suspense during last night’s news conference to announce the nomination of federal judge Brett Kavanaugh. “In a few moments, I will announce my selection for Justice Kennedy’s replacement,” he said at the start of the conference.

A reminder of what’s at stake here: abortion rights, the modern regulatory state and voting rights, to name but a few. What entertainment! What drama! What fun! It’s even more exciting than the student loan crisis!

One reason we likely don’t find this as repellent as we should: We’re inured to it. In our turbo-capitalist economy, competition is presented as the solution to all sorts of woes. We go up against one another from the very beginning. Wealthy families compete for entry into five-figure nursery schools, while charter schools in poorer school districts select children for schools by lottery. Job ranking is a thing, too — former GE chief executive Jack Welch rose to fame in part by advocating firing the bottom 10 percent of employees annually. We’re told to leave our retirement savings to the game of chance that is the stock market. Politics gets covered as a horse race, with more attention paid to who is up and who is down than the policies that the candidates are actually advocating.

We can even consider things like GoFundMe, where contestants — oops, I meant the desperately hard-up — compete for the Internet’s attention so that they can receive money to pay off health-care bills or other debts they have racked up. And as in a game show, there are few winners and many losers in the crowdfunding world: When the personal finance website NerdWallet looked at the sector for raising money for medical needs, they discovered that slightly more than 10 percent of the campaigns on the sites they studied succeeded in reaching their goals.

Trump, of course, brings all of this to the fore in a way that’s hard to ignore what’s going on. He’s obsessed with polls, especially ones that proclaim he’s “winning.” And if he’s victorious, that means someone else is not. It’s no coincidence that one of his favorite insults is “loser.” The only conviction he has is to his own bottom line and triumph.

As for “Paid Off,” there’s no question that host and show creator Michael Torpey is well intentioned. He hired Natalia Abrams, executive director of advocacy group Student Debt Crisis, as a consultant, and he ends each show all but begging his viewers to put him out of business, asking them to call Congress and “tell them we need a better solution than this game show.” But turning a complex social and economic issue into a game — whether it’s student debt or the selection of a Supreme Court justice — trivializes serious issues, playing them for entertainment while leaving the power structure that benefits from our woes intact. We’re all the losers on the receiving end of the raspberry on this game show.