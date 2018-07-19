

The site of a mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in October 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Of all the cruel and thoughtless lawsuits ever filed, MGM Resorts International’s attempt to sue 1,000 victims of last year’s Las Vegas shooting ranks among the worst. It matters little that the company is not looking for a cash settlement and does not want to bring survivors to court. No property owner should respond to a mass shooting by filing a complaint naming the survivors.

On Oct. 1, 2017, from a room on the 32nd floor in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Stephen Paddock rained down bullets on approximately 22,000 unsuspecting concert-goers who were attending a Jason Aldean performance. Police said Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 850 others. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Now MGM — which owns Mandalay Bay — has decided to add insult to injury. This week, it filed a lawsuit against the survivors seeking a “declaratory judgment.” The company suggested that a 2002 federal law limited liability for claims if companies provided qualified security services before a terrorist attack, and moved to preemptively dismiss complaints holding it responsible.

The announcement immediately drew backlash on social media, but it also had a few defenders. They argue that the lawsuit is not offensive — and might even be a boon for the survivors. NBC News’s Danny Cevallos pointed out that a declaratory judgment might streamline the legal process for potential plaintiffs and defendants alike. MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong made a similar statement to the Times, claiming that the lawsuit “provides those affected with the opportunity for a timely resolution.” She added that “years of drawn-out litigation and hearings are not in the best interest of victims, the community and those still healing.”

Technically speaking, Cevallos and DeShong might be right. But it is hard not to see the MGM’s lawsuit as a self-serving bid to protect itself from liability. The company has the most to gain from a preemptive judgment dismissing potential claims — and even if the claims are not dismissed, it could benefit from going through a trial-like process in advance. By filing suit, MGM forestalled victims’ ability to choose the state or federal court that will rule on the question. The suit could also intimidate survivors who have not yet decided to file cases, reducing the risk of liability.

Some have suggested that MGM could have undertaken the process of seeking a declaratory judgment in a “more humane way.” For instance, it could have filed motions on this question in preexisting cases, instead of launching its own suit and naming survivors who might have no intention of going to court. That may have cost more, but it certainly would have been more respectful.

Either way, MGM’s lawsuit might have done more to harm its profit margin than engaging in dozens of court cases and years of litigation. Within minutes of the announcement, the hashtag #BoycottMGMResorts appeared on Twitter. Numerous people took to social media to announce that they were canceling reservations and boycotting the brand. It remains to be seen how long this outrage will last, but, for now, MGM is in a public-relations disaster of its own making.

If the company was wise, it would quietly drop this lawsuit. If people continue to boycott its hotels, it might be left with no choice.