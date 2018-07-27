

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), left, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, talks with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington on July 12. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Of all the pointless noise emanating from Washington these days, I can think of nothing more counterproductive than the call to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. Even when willfully attempting to give my conservative Republican friends the benefit of the doubt, I still can’t for the life of me determine what good thing they are hoping to accomplish. Despite recent reports that the Freedom Caucus has tabled the impeachment effort and may now prefer a contempt process, talk of impeachment will not stop among the caucus’s members and their allies. It will ebb and flow, but it won’t stop. It is worth noting that even if they were to succeed in impeaching Rosenstein in the House, it would be a pointless exercise because there is zero chance he would be convicted by the Senate and removed from office. So, exactly what is the point?

Too often, we Republicans do exactly what the Democrats want us to do: Bicker about some aspect of the Russia investigation and not talk about the economy or anything else that matters to voters. Remember, the pursuit of Rosenstein does not gain Republicans one new vote. Period.

What if all the time and effort spent whining about Rosenstein were spent talking about how the economy is doing and how Republicans are going to make it even better? Or what if we actually explained some of the trade policies that the president is committed to? Note to Bill Shine, the new White House communications director: There is much good to explain. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s analysis of the administration’s actions on trade is compelling and should be promoted.

Anyway, where were we? Oh yes, the stupidity of certain House Republicans’ efforts to impeach Rosenstein. The truth is that what they are doing is more reminiscent of professional-wrestling theatrics than it is of any serious governing exercise. So, what is really driving all this? After speaking with a few knowledgeable friends, I’ve concluded that a small group of members of Congress who crave access to the president see this as a way to get his attention. They get to feed his sense of grievance. They follow up on his requests and proceed onto the cable-news warpath, thereby making themselves feel important. Think of it as a few of the lesser bullies wanting to impress the alpha bully. But again, it is mostly theater. And oh, by the way, it’s not as though Rosenstein and the president don’t see each other. It is somewhat surreal, but in fact they see each other frequently. Just to illustrate what a farce the whole impeachment drama really is, let’s remember that there is a lot of business between the deputy attorney general and the president. You would think that if the president really wanted him impeached — and if Rosenstein believed the president wanted him to be impeached — then the relationship would be very different. By many accounts, the two men have a good working chemistry.

It is a real tragedy that a man like Rosenstein, who has served his country for nearly three decades and has proved to be a distinguished and honorable public servant, is being used as a foil by a bunch of amateurs pretending that their call for impeachment is serious. Maybe they are doing what they think President Trump wants them to do, but they certainly are not helping him. It is a tad harsh, but Freedom Caucus members should take some criticism to heart. Specifically, as my Post colleague Paul Waldman concluded in a Thursday piece headlined “Trump’s most ardent defenders are a bunch of clowns,” the president is already suffering from having few defenders, but “with this group of nincompoops behind him, Trump is worse than alone.”

By any measure, Republicans calling for Rosenstein’s impeachment are making Trump weaker. And in doing so, they are playing to the Democrats’ strength and our weakness by contributing to the bickering about Russia and political payback rather than talking about the economy. Less than four months before the election, this is the definition of being “off message.”