After the amount of time that journalists have spent beating up on social media networks the past few months, it’s a refreshing change to see the companies now being beaten up by the markets. Facebook experienced the largest single-day drop of any company ever on Thursday, at one point shedding $150 billion from its market capitalization. Twitter didn’t quite match that (it hardly could, with a market cap of only $25 billion to $35 billion), but it still dropped 17 percent on Friday.

The reason for these precipitous declines? Subscribers. Facebook user growth is flatlining in the United States and Canada, by far its most profitable markets. The company a few days ago downgraded its advertising expectations. Twitter, meanwhile, said the total number of monthly users had actually dropped, by a million, as it began purging fake accounts. Markets did not like this. No, they did not like it at all.

But why, exactly, were the markets unhappy to the tune of double-digit declines? As Bloomberg’s Matt Levine pointed out, “Facebook’s disappointing earnings included $5.1 billion of net income for the second quarter, up 31 percent from last year. There are worse things!” Twitter actually slightly beat expectations on revenue and met them for earnings.

A financial expert will tell you that people don’t just buy stocks for their current earnings; investors are also looking forward to the money the company will make in the future. That’s how money-losing companies can get people to give them a lot of cash in an initial public offering.

Before Facebook and Twitter admitted that user growth wasn’t quite as swell as they’d been expecting, investors were pricing the companies’ stocks based on expectations about user growth — and thus about ad sales and revenue growth. When investors heard about reduced user growth, they repriced accordingly.

That’s the classic explanation, and it’s undoubtedly at least partly correct. But there’s potentially another, deeper reason that investors panicked, one that implicates the very business model that made these companies so successful.

That model is something that economists call “network effects,” which are basically what they sound like. The classic example of a product with network effects is a fax machine: If you’re the owner of the first fax machine, you basically have an extremely expensive paperweight. If someone else buys one, you now have a moderately useful piece of equipment. And when every office in the country has a fax machine, you have a vital, valuable product.

Many of the tech giants that are currently successful rely at least to some degree on network effects. The more people who own iPhones, the more apps will be developed for them, and the more people will want to buy iPhones. No product is more reliant on network effects than social media — users and advertisers evaluate a platform almost entirely by how many people they want to connect with are on it. Every additional person who joins these networks makes it more valuable for the people who are already there and more attractive to potential users.

Industries where network effects are strong tend toward monopoly, which is why pundits spend so much time fretting about Facebook’s market power. Less attention has been paid to the ways that companies dependent on network effects are unusually vulnerable to disruption.

Think of a product that doesn’t have much in the way of network effects — say, a 2018 Nissan Rogue. Now, maybe you’d like it if a bunch of other people bought the same car, because it would be easier to find after-market parts, and you could give each other knowing waves as you drive past yet another “Roguey” on the highway. But if no one else buys the car, you’re still going to be able to make your morning commute just fine.

Compare that with how you’d feel if your friends started leaving Facebook. Probably you’d check the site less often, giving the company less opportunity to sell ads against your news feed. And maybe eventually you’d decide to delete your own account.

All of which means that as soon as a network-model firm stops growing, it starts facing the risk that it will shrink. And network effects are a force multiplier in both directions: When growth begins to contract, the same network effects that catapulted the company into market dominance can hurl it into the pit of extinction. Remember MySpace?

Facebook and Twitter are not at death’s door, but their eventual demise just got a little bit likelier. And rational investors will have priced accordingly.