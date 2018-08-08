

On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, Mo. Over the ensuing weeks, the people of that St. Louis suburb protested not only the treatment of the unarmed African American 18-year-old, whose body lay uncovered on the roadway for hours, but also their collective treatment by their local police. The issues of militarized policing, civic exploitation and race came to the fore. And the failure of a grand jury to indict Darren Wilson in Brown’s death only fueled the outraged.

Responsibility for that rests with St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch and his “joke of a grand-jury proceeding,” as The Post’s Dana Milbank wrote after the grand jury opted not to indict Wilson in November 2014. So bad was McCulloch’s prosecution of the case against Wilson, Milbank wrote, “It appeared he wasn’t even trying to get an indictment; he had a long record of protecting police in such cases, and his decision not to recommend a specific charge to the grand jury essentially guaranteed there would be no indictment.”



On Tuesday, almost four years to the day of Brown’s killing, the people of St. Louis County did the unimaginable. They voted McCulloch, who has held the office since 1991, out of office. Wesley Bell won 56.6 percent of the Democratic primary vote to McCulloch’s 43.4 percent. Because there will be no Republican challenger on the November ballot, Bell is almost certainly St. Louis County’s next prosecutor.

Bell is an attorney who has worked as a public defender in St. Louis and a municipal prosecutor in suburb of Riverview. But the killing of Brown, the issues it brought into wider view and the unrest that followed pushed Bell to run for a seat on the Ferguson City Council in 2015. At the time, only three African Americans had ever served on that body in the town’s 120-year history. Bell won reelection to his seat in April.

“Out of tragedy, comes opportunity,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted him as saying upon his victory over McCulloch. “I’m a product of that evolution.”



Evolution is the perfect word. For it requires time. And political evolutions, like the pursuit of justice, also demand persistence, as well as patience with the process. That’s why Bell’s victory is so huge. Not only did he oust an entrenched incumbent from his own party, but his win also sends a message to communities everywhere that think their voices aren’t heard and their ballots don’t matter: You will be heard if you stay vocal and vote. For the people of Ferguson, Bell’s achievement is a modicum of justice for Brown.

Now comes the really hard part. Bell has to make good on his promises to eliminate cash bail for nonviolent offenses, expand programs that provide alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent offenders and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate police-involved shootings. But fulfilling these pledges will certainly be easier now that there is a prosecutor committed to seeing them through.

