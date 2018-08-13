

Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Even if President Trump doesn’t know it, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is doing him a favor. Imagine a scenario where America had an attorney general that indulged the president’s fantasies or furies, took his instructions to pursue his political opponents, menace his critics, and used the power of American law enforcement to harass or even incarcerate the president’s perceived enemies. Perhaps Sessions is single-handedly keeping America from falling into an unprecedented state of lawlessness. Over the weekend the New York Times reported that “President Trump took to Twitter to attack the attorney general, calling him ‘scared stiff and Missing in Action’ on issues related to the Russia investigation.” The president has continually “criticize[d] Mr. Sessions, accusing his attorney general of taking a ‘weak’ position over prosecuting Mrs. Clinton .” As I have said before, Trump and some Republicans should be careful what they wish for. Weakening Sessions doesn’t help the president or the party.

Sessions, like everyone, has his limits. But he respects the presidency, the Justice Department and the rule of law. He is also fully aware of the turmoil that would be caused if he resigned. Another attorney general could not possibly be confirmed by the Senate for many months, and an acting attorney general would be weak and suspect from the start.

Many Republicans, including myself, believe there were some bad actors at the FBI, DOJ and the State Department who misused their positions and damaged these institutions. The details and consequences of their actions are being exposed — maybe not as fast as the president wishes, but definitely in a methodical, professional approach that is focused on repairing the damage done, and doing it in a way that seeks truth, not retribution. If Trump had an attorney general who actually did what his comments and tweets suggest he wanted him or her to do, the consequences could be devastating. And not just for the bad actors; America’s faith in the DOJ would be shattered. And if Trump would ever stop and think, he would realize that he will need a credible Justice Department to eventually vindicate him and possibly save his presidency.

The truth that Americans deserve to know about the behavior of the anti-Trump and/or Hillary Clinton supporters working at DOJ, FBI, State and elsewhere is being discovered and revealed by the Sessions-led Justice Department. It is being done the Sessions way, not the Trump way. Over the weekend, Peter Strzok, a focal point of the anti-Trump presence within the FBI, was fired, and within the last few days, more revealing information about former senior DOJ official Bruce Ohr has come to light. And I wouldn’t be surprised if more information about Christopher Steele’s relationships within the State Department and his clients/financial backers was revealed.

The importance of the resilient poise and maturity of the attorney general cannot be overstated. Even some of Trump’s biggest allies would not stand for a justice department that served as the president’s personal hit squad. All Americans, Republicans and Democrats, can be confident they will learn the truth thanks to Sessions, not in spite of Sessions.

