

President Trump looks on during a meeting last month in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump has gone beyond off-message. He didn’t start the death of decency in America, but he isn’t doing anything to stop our descent, and I don’t understand why. Is it meant to send a signal to his supporters that he hasn’t been tamed? Does it reassure them that he is still the china-breaking bull they voted for?

Whatever the explanation, assuming there is one, his counterproductive name-calling is demoralizing for Republicans everywhere. Take former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty. There are probably several reasons he lost the GOP gubernatorial primary this week; out of office for seven years now, he had been working in Washington, and he ran a flat campaign. But it is noteworthy that the same week the famously polite and gracious Pawlenty was rejected by Republican voters, our president and leader of the party called a former staff member a “dog” and tweeted a quote that referred to a former CIA director as a “stain.” As a veteran of the Reagan and Bush 41 White Houses, I find it unimaginable that any president would speak that way.

Pawlenty’s opponent Jeff Johnson, a former assistant majority leader in the Minnesota House of Representatives and current county commissioner, isn’t a bad guy or flawed nominee. He won convincingly, and Republicans have had plenty of primary misfires before Trump came along. But it’s still a real shocker when Pawlenty, the last statewide Republican elected, is rejected by his own party in Minnesota. In his concession speech, Pawlenty, as usual, was plainspoken: “It is the era of Trump, and I’m just not a Trump-like politician.”

There’s no doubt about the second half of that sentence. I find the headlines regarding Omarosa Manigault Newman’s accusations and the alleged partisan bias of former CIA director John Brennan to be mostly irrelevant, and I wish the president would, too. Any response should be left to a surrogate, without any trace of the president’s involvement. One hopes that the new White House deputy chief of staff for communications, Bill Shine, has a magic touch. It’s not as though the president doesn’t have more useful and important things to talk about. Trump has had more judges confirmed than any other president during his first two years in office. The National Federation of Independent Business’s Small Business Optimism Index Survey almost broke its 45-year all-time high in July. It is undeniable that the economy is humming.

Yet, the president languishes with low job approval and favorability ratings. And it isn’t his policies that erode his support and energize his opponents. This happens at the human level, where the president does so much damage to his administration. With each gratuitous outburst, a segment of true, red Republicans winces in silence.

And so it seems that for the midterms, Republicans are reduced to hoping that the people who are turned off by the president’s behavior will look beyond it and decide that the good he does or the bad he prevents is worth it. Pawlenty may be right: Trump might have changed the party. Democrats have their own fissures and distractions, but at least they appear mostly occupied with policy priorities and their philosophical direction. Republicans are stuck contending with the challenges that Trump the person creates.

Lee Atwater used to say elections are more about character than issues. Right now, Republicans have to hope the opposite is true.