

Italian actress Asia Argento at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19. (Loic Venance /AFP)

Opinion columnist

When the glamorous and glittering elite of Hollywood gathered at the Met Gala this year to consider the debt that high fashion owes to Roman Catholicism, much was made of the contrast between the two worlds. But if like troubles make fitting companions, the pair already had more in common than they knew. As Hollywood continues to reel from a host of allegations released in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the Catholic Church is again rocked by reports of sexual abuse and coverups at high levels.

Amid the parallel scandals, the New York Times has reported that one of the faces of #MeToo, actress Asia Argento, paid a fellow actor $380,000 for his silence about a sexual assault Argento allegedly perpetrated against him in a California hotel in 2013, when he was 17 years old and she was 37. For some, the report came as a welcome bit of comeuppance. Benjamin Brafman, the attorney representing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, said the news evinces “a stunning level of hypocrisy by Asia Argento,”; on Twitter, meanwhile, pop psychologist Jordan Peterson filed the case “under ‘the he who lives by the sword’ file.”

Assigning guilt — especially in the private confines of one’s own judgment — is one of the most elemental things a person can do, and there’s a tendency to consider others either wholly guilty, and thus perpetrators, or wholly innocent, and thus victims. But especially where it comes to cultures with tendencies toward repeated sexual abuse — think of hazing, sexual assault in prisons and other forms of institutional sexual misconduct — the reality just isn’t that simple. The line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

Argento’s case could potentially fit into that kind of pattern. Argento claims she was raped by Weinstein in the 1990s (which he has denied), when she was 21 years old; if the culture of sexual abuse she and other #MeToo figures have spoken out about is really that endemic, it’s not unthinkable that, by 2013, a former victim could have become a part of it herself. It is likewise the case that at least some of the priests who have perpetrated sexual abuse against minors were themselves sexually abused — some in the church and some not.

Back to that elemental reaction: Does this suggest that those responsible for perpetrating abuse are somehow less accountable if they also turn out to be victims? No, though the strange sensation of feeling sympathy for an offender might supply the impression that some moral sleight of hand is at work. Guilt is guilt; culpability is culpability. Each of those things can be measured separately. But taking a wide, historical view of sexual abuse in society helps make sense of these morally confusing situations, in which an abuser is or may also be abused. The point is that these crimes appear to beget one another over time, and to sometimes inspire cultures of tolerance and protection in which they can be replicated. It is important to adjudicate individual cases. But it is critical to understand how these cases come to be — and how they can be prevented.

