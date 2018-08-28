

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) greets the audience as he arrives to deliver a speech in Singapore in June 2016.

The proposal to rename a Senate office building to honor the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is an example of how our political imaginations are shrinking. If the best we can do to honor McCain is to remove one dead senator’s name from a building and replace it with another, then we will have missed an opportunity not only to celebrate a life but also to make sure that its meaning endures.

McCain cared deeply about service to country and American global leadership. In his farewell statement, he called on the country he loved to, in effect, snap out of it and “believe always in the promise and greatness of America.” He also worried about partisanship and a narrowing of America’s sense of possibility. While his farewell rang with optimism, it was also tinged with concerns about “tribal rivalries” and the weakness that comes when “we doubt the power of our ideals.”

With these words as a guide, how might McCain’s colleagues go about honoring him in a more imaginative and expansive way? Here are two ideas.

First, McCain supported national service through many channels, including federal support for AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and the Serve America Act. Congress should strengthen these programs and consider making national service mandatory. This is not a new idea; Gary Hart and others proposed universal service in the 1980s, but today it could help to address the fraying of our national bonds and sense of purpose. As McCain said, we are “enlarged by serving good causes bigger than ourselves.” Working side by side in service to others is a good way to demonstrate citizenship and patriotism. Congress should look for more expansive definitions of what could qualify as national service, such as running for office; serving on a jury; volunteering through church programs; and employing veterans or those with disabilities.

Second, Congress should renew debate on an updated version of campaign finance reform, a cause McCain supported and understood as integral to the revitalization of our democracy. In addition to requiring that a certain percentage of money in a federal election be raised within the state holding that election (as a way to tamp down national interests bundling their power across multiple districts and states), new legislation could help restore faith in the integrity of the elections themselves, and confront external interference through cyberattacks and stealthy use of social and digital media to divide us.

Neither of these ideas would be easy, but McCain’s death gives both a moment of possibility. Surely senators such as Lindsey Graham, John Kennedy, Rob Portman and Cory Gardner would like to offer something more than a plaque on a marble building to honor their friend and colleague. To give them encouragement, we can offer them McCain’s final words: “Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.”