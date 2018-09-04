

Stephen K. Bannon. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

It’s time for another faux conservative outrage session over how liberal snowflakes can’t handle any viewpoints but ones they agree with. This week, it’s the venerable liberal magazine the New Yorker inviting and then disinviting Stephen K. Bannon from its three-day festival of ideas scheduled for next month.

It began Monday morning, when the magazine announced editor David Remnick would interview semi-former Trump whisperer Bannon in front of a live audience at the annual event. Liberals were furious. Prominent festival participants such as comedians John Mulvaney, Patton Oswalt and Jim Carey soon declared they would not take part in any event that featured Bannon. The magazine backtracked within hours. Bannon all but immediately claimed a “gutless” Remnick had given in to a “howling online mob.” New Yorker staff writer Malcolm Gladwell tweeted, “I would have thought that the point of a festival of ideas was to expose the audience to ideas. If you only invite your friends over, it’s called a dinner party,” while author and raconteur Toby Young claimed the New Yorker “lost its authority as a beacon of free speech.”

Stop right there. There is plenty wrong with how the New Yorker went about this from beginning to end. But it has nothing to do with free speech. No one is obliged to give a platform to anyone.

Bannon doesn’t lack attention for his ideas, nor is it hard for the rest of us to stumble into them. Heck, he’s all but omnipresent. He’s the focus of a film by renowned director Errol Morris, “American Dharma,” debuting Wednesday at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. Those in the New York area can catch it at the New York Film Festival at the end of the month. (Tickets go on sale Sunday.) For the impatient, he’ll be appearing at the Economist’s Open Future Festival, also in New York, on Sept. 15. He’s regularly interviewed by the media and made first position in Politico 50 last year, an annual list celebrating the people and idea changing politics. He’s also a regular on the lecture circuit.

Respect, however, is something else. Liberals bash Bannon and his right-wing, xenophobic, prejudiced beliefs, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to get their love and attention. When he wanted to dish about the Trump administration last year, he didn’t reach out to a right-wing outlet. He called Robert Kuttner, the editor of the liberal American Prospect.

That brings us back to the New Yorker. According to the New York Times, Remnick had been attempting to schedule Bannon on a New Yorker podcast for some time, when the invite to appear at the New Yorker Festival was issued. Bannon, in return for his appearance in an interview before a live audience, would receive an honorarium and assistance with travel.

An ideas festival is not a journalism venue, no matter how much the organizations hosting such events would like to claim otherwise. They are, instead, intellectual entertainment. On a practical level, there is an enforced time limit to a festival interview. There is an audience, which will applaud, cheer and (no doubt) hiss and boo. News can come out of these events, but that’s not their primary purpose.

A cynic could be forgiven for suspecting that Bannon was avoiding the New Yorker until this offer emerged. How busy could he have possibly been that he couldn’t make a date with the magazine over a period of months? An appearance at the festival isn’t just an interview. The New Yorker, by highlighting Bannon’s less than savory right-wing nationalism on stage, implicitly — and almost certainly unintentionally — would be saying that viewpoint is worthy of consideration. In this dynamic, Bannon would win, no matter how many points Remnick scored.

Bannon, more than anyone, should know speech has consequences. After he criticized President Trump and his family in Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” he got shoved out the door of Breitbart News, where he served as executive chairman, supposedly at the direction of Rebekah Mercer, a major investor in the website. Was that violating his free speech?

If anything, it’s conservatives who have demonstrated an unwillingness to consider ideas they don’t believe valid. Trump rails against the media, deeming anything he disagrees with “fake news.” It’s the right wing that’s demonized Colin Kaepernick and the other football players who take the knee during the playing of the national anthem at football games to protest police violence against minorities. Rather than support Kaepernick’s right to speak, there is a movement afoot to boycott Nike, which is using Kaepernick to front an advertising campaign.

Bannon and those of his ilk are playing a cynical game. This time they got called out. The result? Bannon lost a gig. Boohoo. No one, after all, has a right to get paid for hate speech.