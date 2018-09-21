

President Trump waves as he walks to Marine One at the White House on Friday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

On Wednesday, I wondered how long Kellyanne Conway could muzzle her boss from saying something that would damage the confirmation of Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court specifically, and Republican fortunes with suburban women in the midterm elections more generally.

Friday, we got our answer: about two days.

“I have no doubt,” the president tweeted Friday morning, “that if the attack on Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”

First, the statement is ignorant, as it overlooks much research and common sense that victims of sexual assault are often too traumatized to tell anyone about an attack, let alone right after an incident. It is also inflammatory because it will put even more pressure on Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, whose support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation is critical.

As often with Trump, one marvels at his lack of self-control. Add “patience” to the list of his missing virtues. The president often seems panicky, more like a nervous real estate developer trying to close a deal before a tax abatement expires than a president who has to be able to play a very long strategic game, often from behind.

Right now, the president likely surmises that Kavanaugh’s chances for confirmation have gotten a little weaker in the past few days. There have been a series of “drip-drips” on the judge that suggest a pattern of boorish youthful behavior, including evidence of two speeches — one in which he said, “What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep” — and another in which he included a similar line about a barhopping event during his time at Yale Law School, suggesting that his high school partying extended into his law school years.

And a story published Thursday in the Yale Daily News reported that as an undergraduate at Yale, he belonged to the fraternity DKE. When Kavanaugh was a member, the fraternity was known for its drunken parties and a parade around campus with a flag made of women’s panties. At Yale, Kavanaugh also joined a secret society with a nickname that featured two obscene terms for parts of the female anatomy.

None of this bears directly on the main question here: Did Kavanaugh sexually assault Ford and then lie about it? But these details do paint an unappealing portrait of masculine behavior that many women will think bears on his suitability to serve a lifetime term on the Supreme Court.

Predictably, Trump has charged into this delicate political and cultural moment in the misguided belief that he alone can save it. Among the things he may soon find in the rubble are the nomination of Kavanaugh and his party’s chances in November.

