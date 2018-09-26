Assistant editor and Opinions contributor

No matter what happens on Nov. 6, this year’s midterm elections will mark the loss of more than 450 years of Republican experience in Congress.

Many forecasters expect the House to flip, and the Senate might, too. It will undoubtedly be a slog for House Republicans, who have to defend about 40 open seats, compared with Democrats, who have just 20.

While some of the Republicans quitting the House are vying for other positions, such as governor, more than half are leaving politics altogether. They represent a combined loss of almost 400 years of experience in Congress. Add the retirement of senators Jeff Flake (Ariz.), Bob Corker (Tenn.) and Orrin Hatch (Utah), and about 460 years of Republican experience are heading out the door.

These retirees are not just back-bench Republicans. The party is losing many of its top leaders, most notably House speaker and conservative icon Paul Ryan. Also on the way out: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (Va.), House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (Tex.), House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (S.C.), Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Edward R. Royce (Calif.) and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (N.J.).

Many of them are nearing the end of their chairmanships, so it makes some sense that they want to leave Congress, especially with the looming prospect of the party losing the majority. It’s not fun to be in Congress without power.

But others are going amid a sense of frustration with the direction of the Republican Party, especially Ryan, Flake and Corker. And moderate conservatives, such as Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.) and Rep. Charlie Dent (Penn.), are leaving after openly warring with President Trump.

Coming to fill their seats, at least in districts that Democrats don’t pick up, is a new class of freshman Republicans expected to be more loyal to the Trump brand.

This caps off an extraordinary transformation of the Republican Party from the post-Reagan era to the Trump era. The majority of elected officials who opposed Trump before he became the Republican presidential nominee have gone silent. They’re sticking with their party’s choice, and so is their base.

At the same time, traditional funders of the Republican Party, such as the Koch Foundation, are looking for new political benefactors. Trump’s new brand of conservatism doesn’t appeal.

So, come November, voters may be casting ballots for the Republican Party, but it’s not the same party that they voted for even two years ago.