

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) pauses while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) would like us to know he’s quite concerned about the sexual assault allegations Christine Blasey Ford has brought against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He took to the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon, just hours after Julie Swetnick became the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Flake called for us to remember that both Ford and Kavanaugh are humans who are suffering through a “very ugly process” and that Ford deserved to have her claim “aired and carefully considered.” For good measure, he went after President Trump for wondering why the teenage Ford didn’t go to authorities immediately after the event she described.

But did Flake suggest adding in Swetnick and Deborah Ramirez, who alleges Kavanaugh was grossly inappropriate toward her while they were both students at Yale University, to testify Thursday as well? And did he suggest postponing the committee’s vote on the nomination, currently scheduled for Friday morning, so that the senators can process any information gathered in Thursday’s testimony?

Surely you jest.

Flake’s speech, like many of his pronouncements, is a one of performative concern, signaling nothing. His words — like other similar statements from “well-intentioned” Republicans — are designed to sound as though Flake cares about women and cares about getting at the truth of all the allegations swirling around Kavanaugh.

[Kavanaugh hearing: Christine Blasey Ford gives Senate testimony about sexual assault allegation]

It would be quite easy for Senate Republicans to make it look as though they were taking these allegations seriously. Senators such as Flake don’t need to give hand-wringing speeches on the Senate floor decrying the cesspool that is the American political discourse. They could simply refer all of the allegations to the FBI. (Apparently Flake made the speech without giving the Swetnick allegations even a cursory look.) Almost everyone who knows something about this sort of thing has said investigations of all these claims wouldn’t even take a week.

But that’s the one thing that’s not happening. Instead, at about the same time Flake was giving his speech. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — who previously said about Ford, “I’ll listen to the lady, but we’re going to bring this to a close,” took to Twitter — to blame Swetnick, for attending parties where bad things happened.

I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

At this point, it’s hard to avoid the suspicion that many Republicans in Washington don’t want to know what they don’t know. At the very least, it appears any FBI investigation would reveal a culture of male privilege in elite teenage and young adult circles in the 1980s, one where heavy drinking was common, and sexual assault was treated less than seriously by almost everyone — something, I should say, that will surprise no one who was actually a teenager during the period. Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook, after all, is replete with disrespectful treatment of women. Putting an official imprimatur on all that means something. And that’s got to be a concern. A poll released Wednesday by Politico and Morning Consult shows support for Kavanaugh dropping even among Republican women even as more than two-thirds of Republican men still want to see him confirmed. It’s quite possible Thursday’s hearing will exacerbate the divide. Ford’s opening statement in particular was a powerful description of a traumatic event, one she says was inflicted on her by Kavanaugh.

At the same time, the Pew Research Center reported Wednesday that the Supreme Court was the top issue for both Democratic and Republican voters. And the president, according to The Post, has “begun laying the groundwork to blame Senate Republican leaders should the nomination fail.”

All this leaves Republican senators in something of a “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” box when it comes to Kavanaugh. But from their perspective, slowing things down is likely a worse option than rushing through. The former risks angering Trump, and Republican voters, without mollifying the broader public. Pushing through and getting Kavanaugh — no matter how damaged by the process — onto the Supreme Court bench, on the other hand, makes the home team happy.

So the result is what we have this week. Some will bad-mouth the women, while others will sound concerned. But in all cases, they will keep Kavanaugh’s nomination moving forward, whatever the truth of the matter. After all, it is a man’s world.

Read more:

Opening statements from Kavanaugh and Ford reveal what a sham this hearing is

Now a Kavanaugh FBI investigation is obligatory

Brett Kavanaugh was a model youngster. Bart O’Kavanaugh was not.

The surprising thing about Christine Blasey Ford’s story is that she fought back

Mark Judge’s former girlfriend is ready to talk to FBI and Judiciary Committee, her lawyer says